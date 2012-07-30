(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Bahrain Telecommunications Company ------------ 30-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: Bahrain

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Nov-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Bahrain Telecommunications Company (Batelco), the former incumbent fixed-line and leading mobile telecommunications operator in the Kingdom of Bahrain, are based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'bb+', as well as on Standard & Poor's opinion that there is a "high likelihood" that the government of Bahrain would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress.

The SACP is supported by the company's leading market position in the Bahraini telecommunications market and its strong profitability and currently low leverage, which provides flexibility against its financial policy. The ratings are primarily constrained by Batelco's limited scale compared with other players in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, which could become a long-term threat to its competitive position. Additional limiting factors include exposure to country risk and payment of significant dividends.