(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 30 - Western European local and regional government (LRG) borrowing is set to increase
sharply in 2012, effectively erasing the slowdown observed last year and continuing the rising
trend of 2009 and 2010. This is according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' eighth annual
borrowing report, published today, which consolidates data and estimates of LRG borrowings in 12
Western European countries: "Western European Local And Regional Government Borrowing Is Rising
Sharply In 2012".
The survey estimates the region's LRGs will borrow a total of EUR268 billion in
2012, a significant increase of 27% on 2011. As a consequence, we expect the
total debt stock of the LRG sectors monitored in this study to have surpassed
EUR1.5 trillion by year-end 2012, a significant 6% increase on 2011.
"We believe this hike in debt issuance mainly reflects heavier borrowing in
Spain and the U.K., where we forecast significant LRG borrowing needs for
2012," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Gabriel Forss. In Spain, weak
regional finances, large refinancing needs, and a central government
initiative to convert the sector's commercial debt to suppliers into financial
debt are combining to almost double the LRG sector's borrowings in 2012
compared with 2011, according to our projections. In the U.K., we expect the
Housing Revenue Account reform to lead to a significant increase in LRG
borrowings in 2012, with gross borrowing set to increase more than twofold
from 2011.
Elsewhere in the region, we expect LRG borrowings to be relatively stable
compared with 2011. We believe that robust tax revenues will help limit
borrowing needs in Germany, although it has by far the highest subnational
borrowing in the region as a result of huge refinancing needs. Similarly,
refinancing needs will remain large and will be a key impetus for gross
borrowings in Switzerland and Sweden. Moreover, in several countries,
particularly in the Nordics, substantial LRG investment continues to be a
major component of LRG borrowings.
The report notes that borrowing in the region is still highly concentrated in
five countries. We estimate that German LRGs will continue to account for the
largest proportion (34%) of total gross borrowings in 2012. Nevertheless, we
expect that German LRGs' relative share of the region's LRG borrowing will
decline significantly from 44% in 2011, while the share of borrowing in Spain
and the U.K. will rise from 17% to 27% and from 5% to 9%, respectively, in
2012. The region's fourth and fifth largest borrowers, at some distance, are
Switzerland, and France (both with a 6% share).
The survey encompasses 12 Western European countries where Standard & Poor's
has rating coverage, which we believe offers a sound proxy for the region's
LRG debt. We base our survey on data collected from statistical offices as
well as on our assessment of the sector's borrowing requirements and debt
outstanding, such as bonds and bank loans. We rate 102 LRGs in the countries
surveyed in this report, including almost all the large European borrowers and
particularly those active in the capital markets.