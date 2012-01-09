(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 09 -

-- Hong Kong-based real estate developer Nan Fung has a large portfolio of diversified and liquid securities and reasonably good-quality investment properties.

-- The company also has small-scale operations, a modest land bank, and a limited number of property development projects.

-- We are assigning our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating to Nan Fung and 'BBB-' issue rating to the proposed guaranteed notes to be issued by Nan Fung Treasury (I) Ltd.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Nan Fung will maintain its good cash flow generation and adhere to its long track record of conservative financial management.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating to Hong Kong-based real estate developer Nan Fung International Holdings Ltd. (Nan Fung). The outlook is stable. We also assigned a 'cnA-' long-term Greater China credit scale rating to the company. At the same time, we assigned a 'BBB-' issue rating and 'cnA-' Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by Nan Fung Treasury (I) Ltd. Nan Fung will guarantee the notes. The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

"The ratings on Nan Fung reflect the company's portfolio of large, diversified, and fairly liquid securities and good-quality investment properties," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Wee Khim Loy. "Nan Fung's small-scale operations, modest land bank, and limited number of property development projects temper the ratings."

We expect the securities to generate stable returns and cash flows based on their track record over the past five years. We also expect recurring income from the securities and investment properties portfolios to cover interest expenses by more than 2x over the next two years. Strong investment income underpins the company's high financial flexibility and buffers it from the cyclicality in the real estate development business.

Nan Fung's highly liquid balance sheet and strong financial flexibility are differentiating factors compared with its closest rated peers: Kerry Properties Ltd. (BBB-/Stable/--; cnA-) and Hysan Development Co. Ltd. (BBB/Positive/--; cnA). These strengths enable the company to weather property cycles and generate good profitability by timing project development and sale launches according to market conditions. The securities portfolio and unencumbered cash comprise about 36% of Nan Fung's consolidated total assets as of July 31, 2011. Compared with its peers, Nan Fung has a smaller land bank and leasing property portfolio but generates good profitability.

In our stressed scenario, securities plus cash will cover Nan Fung's debt more than 1.2x and recurring income from investments will cover interest expenses by at least 1.0x. In this scenario, we have assumed a 50% decline in the value of the company's investment portfolio and investment income.

Rental income from good-quality leasing properties are likely to steadily improve to about Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 340 million-HK$360 million per year for the next one to two years. The improvement is mainly due to Nan Fung's new leasing properties coming on line, in particular its Octa Tower in Kowloon Bay, and the good occupancy of existing properties. The company should continue to benefit from a limited supply of good-quality commercial properties in the retail and office sectors in Hong Kong.

In our base-case scenario, we project Nan Fung's financial performance will be satisfactory, underpinned by its recurring investment and rental income. We project property sales of about HK$4.5 billion for fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2012), compared with HK$3.2 billion in fiscal 2011. The operating margins are likely to be thinner due to a weakening outlook in the Hong Kong property market. For the four months ended July 31, 2011, Nan Fung's property sales were HK$2.5 billion. We estimate that the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt will likely be 14%-16% in fiscal 2012 before improving to more than 20% in 2013. We expect the company's total borrowings (including the proposed bond and shareholders' loan of HK$5.9 billion) at about HK$18 billion-HK$19 billion in the next two years from HK$16.2 billon in fiscal 2011. Nan Fung paid a one-off dividend of about HK$3.8 billion to its sole shareholder in July 2011.

The ratings also factor in Nan Fung's commitment to maintain good corporate governance standards and implement strong internal controls. This will help the company to manage potential conflicts of interests arising from related party or company transactions, given that Nan Fung is a private company. We believe Nan Fung's Conflicts Committee has been effective in safeguarding the company's interests when it transacts with related companies and related parties. In our opinion, Nan Fung's current management will remain and likely maintain its prudent strategy and financial management, given our understanding of the intentions of the sole shareholder, Dr. Chen Ding Hwa.

Nan Fung is increasing its exposure to the Chinese real estate sector through joint ventures with related companies, such as Crosby Investment Holdings Inc. (unrated). Nan Fung's growing exposure to China makes it vulnerable to a more volatile market with higher regulatory uncertainties compared with Hong Kong. The company's potential substantial capital spending for land acquisitions and new developments also temper the ratings. Nan Fung's capital expenditure could remain high as it replenishes its land bank due to elevated land prices in Hong Kong.

"The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Nan Fung's recurring income will gradually increase over the next two to three years as it completes more investment properties. The company's cautious expansion strategy in its property development business and the continued maintenance of a liquid and good-quality investment portfolio also support its intermediate financial risk profile," said Ms. Loy.

The ratings may come under pressure if the value of and recurring income from Nan Fung's securities portfolio and its property leasing businesses decline significantly over a prolonged period. We could also lower the ratings if the timeliness, quality of financial information, or disclosure standards to which the company has committed to maintain deteriorate.

Upside rating potential is limited given Nan Fung's niche market position in property development and relatively small property leasing portfolio. However, we may raise the rating if Nan Fung continues to improve its business risk profile by expanding its property investment portfolio, and continues to generate consistent profitability while maintaining its highly liquid balance sheet and conservative financial management strategy.

