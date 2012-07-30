(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 30 - The deleveraging that is simultaneously taking place in the public, household, and
banking sectors in Europe is putting a cap on economic growth, says Standard & Poor's today in
its report: "The Curse Of The Three Ds: Triple Deleveraging Drags Europe
Deeper Into Recession."
"This deleveraging process has reached different stages in each sector and
each country, but generally we expect that it will take several more years to
complete," said Jean-Michel Six, Standard & Poor's EMEA chief economist. "This
increases the likelihood that 2013 will turn out to be another very weak year
for growth at best."
The latest economic indicators suggest that most European economies are moving
further into recession and that the core countries of the European Economic
and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) are increasingly also affected.
Some of the weakness can be attributed to a soft global trade environment
because demand from emerging markets is recovering only slowly. But the key
forces pushing Europe into contraction are essentially domestic, the report
says.
The continued weakness in overall economic activity and damaged fundamentals
has led Standard & Poor's to lower its baseline forecast for growth in the
eurozone and the U.K. We now forecast that GDP in the eurozone as a whole will
decline by 0.6% in 2012 and grow by just 0.4% in 2013, compared with zero and
1% growth, respectively, in our previous estimate.
We forecast GDP growth in France of just 0.3% this year and 0.7% in 2013, from
0.5% and 1%, respectively, in our previous forecasts. In Spain, we now
forecast GDP will decline by 1.7% this year and that it will be negative 0.6%
next year. For the U.K., we have revised our 2012 estimate to 0.3% this year,
but we note that the latest U.K. official provisional estimate for the second
quarter makes our full-year forecast more uncertain.
"We nevertheless also see a 40% chance of European economies sinking into a
genuine double-dip recession in 2013, particularly if a hard landing in some
emerging markets delays a recovery in world trade, if one of the main eurozone
countries loses access to capital markets for a prolonged period, or if
retrenchment in consumer demand is more pronounced," said Mr. Six.