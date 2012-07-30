(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- AB Stangastaden ------------------------------- 30-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Housing programs

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Apr-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

08-Jun-2004 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Swedish public housing company AB Stangastaden are based on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) in the 'a' category, as well as Standard & Poor's opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the company's owner, the City of Linkoping (not rated) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress.

Our assessment of Stangastaden's SACP is supported by the company's "very strong" enterprise profile, stemming from low industry risk and the company's strong market position in Linkoping's rental property market. The company's high asset quality and "strong" financial profile, which reflect its conservative financial policies and low leverage, further support our assessment of its SACP.

These strengths are partly offset by Stangastaden's short-dated debt profile, which creates exposure to refinancing risk, and the company's investment program, which could lead to further debt accumulation.

Standard & Poor's has published revised criteria for rating public and social housing providers. As a result of the application of the revised criteria, our assessment of Stangastaden's SACP has improved slightly.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view that there is a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Stangastaden's:

-- "Important" role for Linkoping, where the company is regarded as an important contributor to the city's overall infrastructure and public policy; and

-- "Very strong" link with the city, which is actively involved in defining the company's strategy, appoints Stangastaden's board of directors, and intends to maintain its 100% ownership of the company over the medium term.

We consider Stangastaden to have a "very strong" enterprise profile due to its low industry risk and strong market position. Specifically, the company has 18,600 units in the Linkoping area. Stangastaden currently has a waiting list of 61,000 individuals, which together with very strong demand for rental apartments in the growing city of Linkoping, ensures minimal vacancies.

Stangastaden's properties are generally well maintained. Due to its robust operating performance, Stangastaden has managed to uphold a consistently high level of maintenance. Although we expect no dramatic peaks in maintenance in the short term, we forecast that maintenance levels will continue to increase over the next five to 10 years.

We assess Stangastaden's financial profile as "strong" due to the company's conservative financial policies and robust balance sheet. Stangastaden has entered an expansionary phase and intends to invest about SEK1.5 billion in 2012-2014. With these planned investments, adding about SEK300 million in net new loans per year, we forecast the company's ratio of debt to EBITDA will increase to 9.7x by year-end 2014 from 8.2x in 2011. However, we believe there is ample room for the company to absorb new financing thanks to a very strong loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 23% and headroom within its interest coverage ratios.

Stangastaden's debt portfolio, like those of the company's domestic peers, has a short-term structure, making the company sensitive to refinancing risk. However, these risks are partly offset by committed bank facilities.

Liquidity

We consider Stangastaden's liquidity position to be "adequate". In June 2012, the company had available liquidity, including bank facilities, equivalent to 96% of debt service and committed capital spending over the subsequent 12 months.

Stangastaden conducts about 60% of its financing on the commercial paper market. Given the short-term maturity structure of its debt portfolio, refinancing risk is offset by comprehensive liquidity backup lines in the form of credit facilities from banks. Moreover, we acknowledge Stangastaden's strong market access in assessing its overall liquidity position.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Stangastaden's SACP will remain at its current level, supported by the company's "very strong" enterprise profile and "strong" financial profile. We expect no material changes in Stangastaden's ownership and support structure to the extent that it would affect our view of the company's role for or link to Linkoping.

We could raise the ratings if Stangastaden's financial profile were to strengthen. This could happen in the event of a significantly stronger liquidity position relative to short-term debt service than we currently expect or if the debt financing of investments were to increase notably less than we expect. We could also raise the ratings if we were to positively reassess the company's role for or link to Linkoping.

The ratings could come under pressure if Stangastaden's financial profile were to deteriorate. This could happen if the company's investment program sharply increased leverage or if its liquidity position relative to short-term debt maturities were to weaken significantly. The ratings could also come under pressure if Stangastaden's enterprise profile were to deteriorate significantly. Moreover, we could consider a negative rating action if the company's role for or link to the city were to decline. We consider this unlikely over the medium term.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Public And Nonprofit Social Housing Providers: Methodology And Assumptions, July 11, 2012

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010