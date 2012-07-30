(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 30 -

Overview

-- We think that restructuring efforts by Netherlands-based soft drinks manufacturer Refresco and a potential small decline in some of its main input prices will not be sufficient to restore leverage to previous levels by year-end 2012.

-- Refresco's performance continues to be constrained by reduced consumer demand in Europe and persistently high raw material prices, leading to a deterioration of its credit metrics.

-- We are lowering our long-term ratings on Refresco to 'B+' from 'BB-'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that we could further lower the rating if Refresco's operating performance does not recover and if free cash flow does not turn positive over the next 12 months.

Rating Action

On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'B+' from 'BB-' its long-term corporate credit rating on Netherlands-based Refresco Group B.V., Europe's largest private-label soft drinks and fruit juices manufacturer. The outlook is negative.

At the same time, we also lowered our issue rating on Refresco's EUR660 million senior secured notes due 2018 to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The recovery rating on this instrument remains unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average 30%-50%) recovery.

Rationale

The rating action reflects our opinion that Refresco will not be able to restore its ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA to 4.5x by year-end 2012.

As consumer demand in Europe remains subdued and raw material prices remain high, we believe that Refresco's performance will continue to be held back in 2013 despite higher selling prices. We understand that EU sugar prices, one of Refresco's main input costs, remain at a record high level and we don't expect much change for the next sugar campaign (October 2012-September 2013). We think prices of Refresco's other key raw materials including orange and PET (the main resin used for packaging) may decline slightly toward the end of the year. However, we anticipate that this would have a moderate impact on Refresco's performance because retailers would put pressure to renegotiate contracts so that Refresco would eventually have to adjust its selling prices. This could boost volumes, though, as lower selling prices would attract consumers looking for value in a still depressed European economic environment.

We understand that Refresco has started some restructuring in order to improve its capacity utilization and reduce its fixed costs, which should help to recover EBITDA margin basis points. Reducing manufacturing cost, negotiation of higher prices on tenders, and an increase in contract manufacturing constitute Refresco's main answers to lower volumes and high input costs, given that private-label manufacturers have limited pricing power beyond commodities inflation in an environment of intense promotion activity from A-brand beverage manufacturers.

Our base-case scenario for 2012 and 2013 encompasses the following assumptions:

-- Low-single-digit revenue growth. After a 5% decline in volumes in the first quarter, we expect a mid-single-digit fall in the group's volumes in 2012, driven notably by group's decision to stop some low-margin contracts. However, we believe this is likely to be offset by higher selling prices.

-- A moderate recovery in profitability to an adjusted 8% EBITDA margin in 2013 from the 7.5% we anticipate at year-end 2012.

-- Disciplined financial policy and capital spending including capital expenditures of EUR40 million-EUR45 million annually, no shareholder return, and limited acquisitions.

Under these assumptions, we believe that Refresco's adjusted debt to EBITDA should stand at around 5.5x in 2012 and improve moderately to the 5.0x-5.5x range in 2013. We also expect Refresco's free operating cash flow (FOCF) to be flat-to-slightly negative in 2012, and to return to slightly positive territory in 2013.

We view the group's liquidity as a key support for the 'B+' rating, given its comfortable cash position, undrawn committed line, absence of material repayment until 2018, and comfortable headroom under its covenant. Any deterioration in the group's liquidity position, including an inability to generate positive free cash flow in the next 12 months, could lead to a negative rating action.

Liquidity

We assess Refresco's liquidity as "adequate," with sources of cash meaningfully exceeding uses for the next 12 months.

Our calculation takes into consideration the following sources of cash:

-- EUR82 million of cash on balance sheet as of March 31, 2012;

-- A EUR75 million fully undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2017; and

-- Our anticipation of future annual reported FFO in the EUR50 million-EUR70 million range.

We take into account the following uses of cash:

-- Limited short-term debt of EUR2.7 million as of March 31, 2012;

-- Moderate working capital outflows of about EUR10 million annually as operating performance recovers only modestly; and

-- Annual capital expenditures of EUR40 million-EUR45 million.

The super-senior RCF is the only instrument in Refresco's capital structure that carries a maintenance covenant. It consists of quarterly testing on drawn supersenior gross leverage, which must remain below 0.85x. The RCF is currently fully undrawn, and the other supersenior liabilities included in the covenant calculations are limited. Consequently, we understand that Refresco's adjusted EBITDA at year-end 2011 of about EUR120 million does not restrict its ability to fully draw under this RCF, and we calculate headroom of about 30% under this EBITDA level.

Recovery analysis

The recovery rating on Refresco's EUR360 million 7.375% senior secured notes due 2018 and EUR300 million floating-rate senior secured notes due 2018 (together, "the notes") is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects for noteholders in the event of a payment default. We lowered the issue rating on the notes to 'B+' from 'BB-', in line with the lowering of the corporate credit rating.

We value Refresco as a going concern, reflecting our view of its unique pan-European platform and cost-efficient structure.

To calculate recoveries, we simulate a payment default which primarily assumes a margin contraction resulting from the company's inability to fully pass on a sharp and persistent increase in raw material prices. Under these assumptions, we estimate that Refresco would default in 2015 after using up all of its liquidity sources, with EBITDA having declined to about EUR75 million.

Our going concern analysis leads to a stressed enterprise value of about EUR375 million at the point of default, translating into a stressed enterprise value to EBITDA multiple of about 5.00x. We have lowered the stressed EBITDA multiple to 5.00x from 5.25x to reflect the deteriorating operating performance, mainly driven by increasing raw materials and packaging materials prices.

After deducting priority enforcement costs and other minor priority obligations, we arrive at a residual value of about EUR340 million, which is first available to the lenders of the super senior RCF (totaling about EUR78 million, including pre-petition interest). This leaves about EUR260 million available for holders of the senior secured notes, which would amount to about EUR690 million at the point of default, including prepetition interest. On this basis, we see numerical coverage in the 30%-50% range for the bondholders, hence our recovery rating of '4' on the notes.

For more details about the reco