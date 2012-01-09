(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 09 - Fitch Ratings today published its first edition of
the 'High Yield Retail Checkout', a 300-plus page report that
provides a comprehensive analysis of the leveraged finance
retail sector.
The report profiles 25 high yield retailers across various
sub-sectors of the industry. Each company report includes
Fitch's assessment of the business and financial profile, as
well as key selected financial data, a detailed debt
organizational chart, and covenant analyses.
Against the backdrop of the retail industry characterized by
minimal growth and heavy competition, several names continue as
best-in-class operators with strong category leadership of their
respective sub-sectors. These include: Neiman Marcus, Inc.,
Hanesbrands, PVH, Limited Brands,
Sally Beauty, Toys 'R' Us, Michaels, Dollar General
, GNC, and NBTY. Conversely, credits where
negative same-store sales suggest continued slippage in market
share include Sears, Bon-Ton, RadioShack Corp., and
SUPERVALU Inc.