(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 09 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have affirmed our overall AVERAGE ranking on FinSolutia as a master servicer of residential mortgages in Spain.

-- We have raised our subranking for loan administration to ABOVE AVERAGE.

-- We have revised our outlook to developing from stable.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed its overall AVERAGE ranking on FinSolutia S.A. as a master servicer of residential mortgages in Spain.

The ranking reflects our view of the following:

-- FinSolutia appointed a new middle manager in charge of investor and client outreach in Spain.

-- The company continues to invest in IT proprietary systems to optimize operations and to provide capacity for planned future growth.

-- The company has completed internal audit reviews as planned, and has reviewed and extended policies and procedures.

-- Since our last review, FinSolutia has increased its statistical analysis and the number of reports supporting its master servicing activity.

-- FinSolutia has appointed a new human resources (HR) specialist, which we considered to be an appropriate development in our last report.

-- Since 2011, FinSolutia no longer manages the Cassiopeia Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) portfolio as master servicer, but it has reported a busy pipeline and it is confident it will be able to attract new business in the near future.

-- The number of portfolios for which FinSolutia currently services is likely to constrain any future potential increase in our ranking, in our opinion. However, we note that the company is confident of increasing this number through the conversion of current leads.

OUTLOOK

We have revised our outlook to developing from stable on FinSolutia as a master servicer of residential mortgages in Spain. We believe there is an equal probability that we could raise, lower, or affirm the overall ranking by the time of our next review.

MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION

We have affirmed our AVERAGE subranking on FinSolutia for management and organization.

LOAN ADMINISTRATION

We have raised our subranking for loan administration to ABOVE AVERAGE as a result of the company improving its procedures and oversight process, as well as the technology platform supporting its master servicing activity, since our last review.

FINANCIAL POSITION

We deem FinSolutia's financial position to be SUFFICIENT.

Based on the audited 2010 financial statements and 2011 proforma business plan provided, we consider that FinSolutia has sufficient financial strength to continue its servicing operations in the medium term.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Servicer Evaluation: FinSolutia S.A., Jan. 9, 2011

-- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004

-- Select Servicer List, published monthly

-- Structured Finance Sector Report Card: European Loan Servicers, published half-yearly