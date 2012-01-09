(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have affirmed our overall AVERAGE ranking on FinSolutia as a master
servicer of residential mortgages in Spain.
-- We have raised our subranking for loan administration to ABOVE AVERAGE.
-- We have revised our outlook to developing from stable.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed its overall AVERAGE ranking on FinSolutia
S.A. as a master servicer of residential mortgages in Spain.
The ranking reflects our view of the following:
-- FinSolutia appointed a new middle manager in charge of investor and
client outreach in Spain.
-- The company continues to invest in IT proprietary systems to optimize
operations and to provide capacity for planned future growth.
-- The company has completed internal audit reviews as planned, and has
reviewed and extended policies and procedures.
-- Since our last review, FinSolutia has increased its statistical
analysis and the number of reports supporting its master servicing activity.
-- FinSolutia has appointed a new human resources (HR) specialist, which
we considered to be an appropriate development in our last report.
-- Since 2011, FinSolutia no longer manages the Cassiopeia Spanish
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) portfolio as master servicer,
but it has reported a busy pipeline and it is confident it will be able to
attract new business in the near future.
-- The number of portfolios for which FinSolutia currently services is
likely to constrain any future potential increase in our ranking, in our
opinion. However, we note that the company is confident of increasing this
number through the conversion of current leads.
OUTLOOK
We have revised our outlook to developing from stable on FinSolutia as a
master servicer of residential mortgages in Spain. We believe there is an
equal probability that we could raise, lower, or affirm the overall ranking by
the time of our next review.
MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION
We have affirmed our AVERAGE subranking on FinSolutia for management and
organization.
LOAN ADMINISTRATION
We have raised our subranking for loan administration to ABOVE AVERAGE as a
result of the company improving its procedures and oversight process, as well
as the technology platform supporting its master servicing activity, since our
last review.
FINANCIAL POSITION
We deem FinSolutia's financial position to be SUFFICIENT.
Based on the audited 2010 financial statements and 2011 proforma business plan
provided, we consider that FinSolutia has sufficient financial strength to
continue its servicing operations in the medium term.
