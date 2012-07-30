(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Swiss reinsurer SIGNAL IDUNA Rueckversicherungs AG's
(SIRe) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating reflects the benefits of SIRe's ownership by the German IDUNA
Vereinigte Lebensversicherung aG fuer Handwerk, Handel und Gewerbe (IDUNA). SIRe
is viewed by Fitch as "very important" to the IDUNA group under the agency's
group rating methodology. The company's rating also reflects its strong
capitalisation, prudent reserving and sound underwriting practices. Offsetting
rating factors include the SIRe's small size and heightened operational risks,
mainly emanating from its dependence on a small number of key staff. However,
some key staff that left in recent years have been successfully replaced.
Fitch typically equalises Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and IFS ratings for
reinsurance entities in Europe to reflect the absence of priority for
reinsurance policyholders in a default situation. However, Fitch has deviated
from this approach for SIRe in favour of the application of standard notching
for primary insurers where IFS ratings are typically notched above the IDR to
reflect policyholder priority in a default. Fitch has assumed higher
policyholder recoveries in this case, based on the significant internal group
business written by SIRe, the small size of the reinsurer relative to the group
and the expectation that parental support would be forthcoming if needed.
SIRe's strong capitalisation is reflected in its regulatory solvency margin at
257% at end-2011 under the Swiss Solvency Test 2012. Fitch views this level of
capitalisation as appropriate, and risk management as strong for a company of
SIRe's small size.
Fitch believes that the IDUNA group is following a long-term strategy to develop
SIRe into an integral and significant part of the overall group. Group benefits
include the allocation of a high core capitalisation of CHF125m. SIRe also
benefits from organisational and IT support from the parent company, and from
the group's relationship with European mutuals, which form the main part of
SIRe's customer base.
The IDUNA group achieved better financial results in 2011 than in 2010 and Fitch
expects the group to maintain its improved financial profile in 2012. The agency
views IDUNA's resilience to the current low investment yield environment as
superior to that of the German market as a whole. However, technical
profitability continues to be constrained by the low interest rate environment.
Rating triggers for a downgrade include a reduction in SIRe's strategic
importance to the IDUNA group and deterioration in IDUNA group's credit quality,
in particular through a significant decrease in capitalisation. Any significant
weakening of SIRe's credit profile could also lead to a downgrade, although
Fitch views this as unlikely.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near to mid term. However, rating triggers for an
upgrade include a substantial and sustainable increase in IDUNA group's
capitalisation and improvement in the group's non-life combined ratio to a level
consistently below 100% as well as an improvement in the operational performance
of IDUNA's life insurance business.
IDUNA is a member of the German SIGNAL IDUNA group, which is headed by four
mutual insurance companies. In 2011, the SIGNAL IDUNA group had total gross
written premiums of EUR5.5bn, total assets of EUR45.8bn and employed about
13,200 staff.