BRIEF-Sm Prime Holdings says FY consolidated revenues grew 12 pct to 79.8 billion pesos
* Fy consolidated revenues grew 12% to php79.8 billion in 2016 from php71.5 billion in 2015.
July 30 AR Finance 1 plc
* Moody's AR Finance 1 plc notes unaffected by downgrade of BNP Paribas
SHANGHAI, Feb 21 China's Ant Financial will invest $200 million in Kakao Pay, the mobile payment subsidiary of South Korean messaging platform giant Kakao Corp, the two firms said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
