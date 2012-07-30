(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 30 -

Summary analysis -- Kazakhstan (Republic of) ---------------------- 30-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Kazakhstan

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 486661

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Nov-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

23-Dec-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB/A-3

08-Oct-2007 BBB/A-3 BBB-/A-3

Rationale

The ratings on the Republic of Kazakhstan are supported by strong fiscal and external balance sheets, its sizable natural resources, and high and noncyclical FDI funding. In Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view, the twin fiscal and current surpluses have improved fiscal and external flexibility over the past two years. Strong commodity exports support above-average GDP per capita growth, and should sustain twin fiscal and current account surpluses over the forecast horizon to 2015. Political risks, limited monetary flexibility, and a moderately developed economy--with estimated GDP per capita of $13,000 in 2012--constrain the ratings. The ratings are also weighed down by a weak financial sector.

The likelihood that oil output will almost double over the next decade, and that net FDI will continue to average about 4% of GDP, underpins our estimate that real per capita GDP growth will average 6% from 2012-2015. The current account returned to surplus in 2010, boosted largely by an improved trade balance, and strengthened further to 7.6% in 2011. We estimate that it will narrow only modestly this year to 6.9% of GDP. The National Bank of Kazakhstan's international reserves and the external assets in the government's oil fund are predicted to reach 75% of current account receipts (CAR) by year-end 2012, with usable reserves equivalent to four months of current account payments.

The net external liability position of the country, including equity, declined to an estimated 24% of CAR in 2011. External liquid assets currently exceed external debt. Kazakhstan's gross external financing needs decreased to an estimated 90% of CARs this year from 115% in 2007. While still high, Standard & Poor's projects they will decrease further to below 90% by 2015.

Increasing commodity production and prices have helped shape Kazakhstan into a twin surplus country. Kazakhstan runs fiscal surpluses; in our calculation we consolidate revenues from the National Fund for the Republic of Kazakhstan (NFRK). The NFRK accrues all oil revenue in the form of taxes and royalties, except for the oil export duty which goes to the budget. The budget surplus reached 5.5% in 2011 on the back of high oil prices in 2011; oil production was relatively flat in 2011. We estimate that the budget will remain in surplus over 4% of GDP over our ratings horizon.

However, the economy will consequently remain heavily dependent on the mining sector. Oil accounts for 60% of exports and over 40% of government revenues. Diversification within the extractive industry, such as uranium, gold, copper, will mitigate somewhat the effect of changes in commodity prices--Kazakhstan is also the world's biggest uranium producer--but the economy remains vulnerable to exogenous shocks. However, we still believe the Kazakh economy would continue to expand in the event of a terms of trade shock--albeit at a lower pace than our baseline--given prospects for increases in output volume in oil, gas, and other commodity sectors over the medium term. Potentially complicating this vulnerability are a lack of transparency regarding the eventual presidential succession, a highly centralized and opaque political environment, and the lack of policy institutionalization.

Significant debt restructuring among Kazakh banks markedly reduced their reliance on foreign debt to 24% of total liabilities at year-end 2011 from a pre-crisis peak of over 50%, reducing concerns over contingent liabilities stemming from the banking sector. Nonetheless, the debt remains significant and risks, particularly regarding BTA Bank, which is undergoing a second restructuring in two years, constrain the ratings. Moreover, the sustainability of state-influenced deposits remains critical to the liquidity of the banking system. Nonperforming assets across the sector (over 90 days overdue) under local account standards remain high at over 30%.

We equalize our local currency rating with the foreign currency rating because monetary policy options, which underpin a sovereign's greater flexibility in its own currency, are constrained by Kazakhstan's managed exchange rate regime. We equalize our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment with the sovereign foreign currency rating to reflect our opinion that the likelihood of the sovereign restricting access to foreign exchange needed by Kazakhstan-based nonsovereign issuers for debt service is similar to the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its foreign currency obligations. This reflects political uncertainties, the somewhat gray line between the public and private sectors, and the modest capital controls that exist at present.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that high global commodity prices and government public spending will drive growth and sustain the sovereign's fiscal and external positions. The ratings would come under downward pressure in the event of a significant deterioration of external and financial sector conditions, which is not mitigated by policy shifts. Increased uncertainties regarding highly centralized policy making and implementation, and concerns about a smooth transition of power, would also put downward pressure on the ratings.

Conversely, indications that the eventual presidential succession would occur in an orderly fashion could support an upgrade. We could also raise the ratings if the government accelerates the implementation of structural reforms to diversify the economy and develop the private sector.

