July 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based LVS Power Ltd's (LVSPL) INR750m senior long-term loans at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The affirmation reflects limited revenue risk for the project in view of the timely receipt of fixed capacity charges from the state government-owned Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (APEPDCL) under a 15-year 'take-or-pay' power purchase agreement (PPA). This has helped the company meet its debt service obligations and also pay non-fuel operating costs. The PPA also offsets the impact of expensive fuel cost as the off-taker is paying energy charges for the plant, which was operational for only 18 days in FY12 (year end March). DSCR for FY12 was 1.92x as against Fitch's base case of 1.5x.

Fitch does not publicly rate the debt of either Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) or APEPDCL; however it rates government-guaranteed bond issues of companies owned by the GoAP at 'Fitch A(ind)(SO)'. Any deterioration in the financial profile of APEPDCL, reflected in delayed payments to LVSPL for power purchased could result in a rating downgrade. The agency also notes that APEPDCL has, during the 12 months to May 2012, made payments after deducting an average of 10% from the billed amount. Fitch calculates that a deduction of 28% would result in a break-even DSCR of 1x. Collection (in respect of power sold and invoiced) levels lower than historical levels of around 90% could also trigger a negative rating action.

The rating continues to be constrained by LVSPL's contingent liabilities from undertakings provided to the lenders of its subsidiary company (a gas-based thermal power project under construction) to fund cost overruns and O&M expenses and if the subsidiary's operational cash flows are insufficient to meet its debt service. Fitch notes that no debt is drawn for the subsidiary to date. The agency notes that management has deferred implementation of this project for the time being.

Lack of firm fuel supply arrangements is a risk although given the minimal power required to be generated by the off-taker, this has so far not had any material effect on the project. Further, proximity to fuel source and the ability to pass on fuel costs provide protection against supply risk. Vulnerability of LVSPL's coverage metrics to even a minimal adverse variation from stipulated heat efficiency levels is also a rating risk.

The project's other weaknesses include the absence of certain structural features, such as a maintenance cost reserve, a tail, a debt service reserve account, a cash flow waterfall mechanism and dividend lock-up provisions. Further, there has been no renewal of an expired irrevocable letter of credit that may offer protection against possible payment delays from the off-taker. However, the requirement of a lender's approval for withdrawals from the escrow account partially mitigates these risks.

LVSPL was acquired by Greenko group in March 2010. It operates a 36.8MW Low Sulphur Heavy Stock-based thermal power project in Gurrampalam, Andhra Pradesh. During FY12, revenues were INR568.5m (FY11: INR744m) and cash flow available for debt service was INR368.2m (FY11: INR342.6m).