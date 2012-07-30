(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 30 -
Summary analysis -- Samruk-Kazyna --------------------------------- 30-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Kazakhstan
Primary SIC: General
government, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Nov-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
24-Dec-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB/A-3
Rationale
The ratings on Kazakhstan-based government-related entity (GRE) Samruk-Kazyna
are equalized with those on the Republic of Kazakhstan (foreign currency
BBB+/Stable/A-2; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Kazakhstan national scale
kzAAA). This reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services view of an "almost
certain" likelihood of the government providing timely extraordinary support
sufficient to service all debt, should the need arise in any severe downside
scenario. Our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary support is based
on our view of Samruk-Kazyna's critical role as the main operator for the
government's off-budget financial and economic activities and the company's
"integral" link with the government.
Samruk-Kazyna is a 100% state-owned holding company that consolidates almost
all of Kazakhstan's state-owned enterprises and manages them for the
government. Its role underpins our view of the entity's strategic importance.
Samruk-Kazyna's assets include 100%-owned government entities such as:
-- Development Bank of Kazakhstan (DBK) (BBB+/Stable)
-- JSC NC KazMunayGas (KMG; BBB-/Stable)
-- Railway operator Kazazkhstan Temir Zholy (BBB-/Stable),
-- Electricity company KEGOC (BB+/Stable),
-- Telecom operator Kazakhtelecom (BB/Stable),
-- Mining company Kazatomprom, Government-owned investment funds, and
-- Stakes in several key local banks (BTA Bank, Halyk Bank,
Kazkommertzbank, Alliance Bank ).
Samruk-Kazyna also manages the government shares in privately controlled
companies such as Kazakhmys and the Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. (ENRC).
Samruk-Kazyna's oversight role empowers it to monitor and approve large
borrowings and significant transactions for every subsidiary on behalf of the
government. The investments and financing decisions of the holding company
reflect government policy and the government's direct input via
Samruk-Kazyna's board of directors, which the prime minister chairs.
Standard & Poor's estimates Samruk-Kazyna's stand-alone credit profile (SACP)
at 'b+'. The key constraining factors include the relatively low stand-alone
credit quality of its assets. For example, we assess the stand-alone credit
profile of Samruk-Kazyna's largest asset, KMG, at just 'b+', due to high
leverage. Samruk-Kazyna also continues to be heavily exposed to the still-weak
Kazakh financial sector, which is responsible for about 25% of the
parent-level portfolio (including bank stakes, loans and deposits).
Samruk-Kazyna has already written off 33% of those investments in 2011.
The company may be exposed to high investment needs at the parent and
subsidiary level. Meanwhile, parent-level income is relatively low given the
size of its portfolio and debt. In 2011, net dividend and interest income was
only $0.8 billion, but it had $12.7 billion in debt by year-end at the parent
level (including guarantees). In 2012, Samruk-Kazyna expects to receive higher
dividends due to extraordinary payments by Kazakhtelecom and high oil prices.
Unlike other holding companies, Samruk-Kazyna has limited flexibility to sell
assets to cover its debt service needs, because most of its assets are
strategic and unlisted.
On the positive side, most of Samruk-Kazyna's debt is to the Kazakh government
and its subsidiaries. Debt to third parties is still relatively manageable at
$3.8 billion (about 15% of the portfolio value), including a $1 billion loan
from China Development Bank, $0.7 billion in bonds net of bonds issued to
subsidiaries, and $2.1 billion in guarantees.
Samruk-Kazyna's SACP reflects our expectation that the company will continue
to receive regular government support in the form of long-term loans and
capital injections. Most of the holding entity's debt is due to the government
or to its subsidiaries. By contrast, the subsidiaries' creditors are mostly
third parties that have no recourse to Samruk-Kazyna. Samruk-Kazyna's
investments are largely covered by ongoing financing from the government.
Kazakhstan's budget law includes provisions to make annual capital injections
to the fund. The government is Samruk-Kazyna's biggest creditor. The Kazakh
government's plan to hold a "people's IPO" campaign over three years is part
of a program to develop the domestic capital markets and diversify economic
activity. This is unlikely to affect the ownership structure of Samruk-Kazyna
or to change its critical policy role or integral link with the government.
S&P's base-case operating scenario
In 2012, we expect Samruk-Kazyna's ongoing income from interest and dividends
to remain modest compared to the size of its portfolio. We understand that
most of the fund's problematic assets have already been the subject of large
write-offs in 2010-2011, although we do not rule out future write-offs in
coming years, depending on the situation in the country's financial sector.
S&P's base-case capital structure and cash flow scenario
We expect that most of Samruk-Kazyna's ongoing investments will be covered by
government funding. We understand that although stakes in some of
Samruk-Kazyna's subsidiaries will be sold through an IPO in coming years, the
cash proceeds will be at the subsidiary level, and Samruk-Kazyna will retain
its controlling role. We expect Samruk-Kazyna's debt to third parties to
continue growing. Samruk-Kazyna's dividends to the government could also
increase from their currently relatively low level, as Samruk-Kazyna passes
its higher extraordinary dividend income through to its shareholder, the
Kazakh government.
Liquidity
We assess Samruk-Kazyna's liquidity as "adequate", due to its large cash
reserves, long-term debt profile, and ongoing support from the state. At
year-end 2011, the holding company had cash and short-term bank deposits of
4.3x debt due within one year. At the consolidated level, cash reserves were
1.3x short-term debt. Still, the group's consolidated liquidity and the
holding company's liquidity are significantly exposed to the situation in the
Kazakh banking sector, which has somewhat stabilized, but remains weak.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our outlook on ratings on the Republic of
Kazakhstan and our expectation that our assessment of Samruk-Kazyna's critical
role in the economy and integral link with the government is unlikely to
change.
We could raise or lower the ratings on Samruk-Kazyna if the ratings on the
Republic of Kazakhstan were raised or lowered. Any signs of weakening
sovereign support, either because of deviation from Samruk-Kazyna's policy
role or because of a weakening link with the gover