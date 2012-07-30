(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 30 -
Summary analysis -- American Railcar Industries Inc. -------------- 30-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Missouri
Primary SIC: Railroad
equipment
Mult. CUSIP6: 02916P
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Jul-2010 B+/-- B+/--
15-Feb-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--
Rationale
The ratings on St. Charles, Mo.-based American Railcar Industries Inc. (ARI)
reflect the company's "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial
risk profile. The recovery in the North American freight car industry is
maturing, and amid good performance in the upcycle, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services believes that the company's leverage will remain below 4x debt to
EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) above 20% through 2012. However, we
expect negative free cash flow generation in 2012 and 2013, primarily because
of capital expenditures for expanding its lease fleet. This growing asset base
could provide some collateral to secure new financing, and together with
improving leverage trends this should mitigate refinancing risk with respect
to the company's $275 million notes due in early 2014.
We consider the company's business risk profile as weak, stemming from its
participation in the highly cyclical and competitive railcar manufacturing
industry, the company's limited product and customer diversity, and its
volatile profitability. ARI's well-established market position is a mitigating
factor, and ongoing expansion into the railcar leasing business should support
business stability over time.