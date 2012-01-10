(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 10 -
-- KPMG's resignation increases the likelihood of China Forestry's
financial statement being delayed.
-- The delay may trigger an acceleration of the company's senior note
payment if covenants are breached.
-- We are placing our 'CCC-' corporate credit rating and issue rating on
China Forestry on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'CCC-' long-term corporate credit rating
on China Forestry Holdings Co. Ltd. and the issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes
on CreditWatch with negative implications. Standard & Poor's also placed its 'cnCCC-' Greater
China scale issuer credit rating and issue rating on the senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch
with negative implications.
The CreditWatch placement reflects our belief that KPMG's resignation as
auditor increases the likelihood of China Forestry delaying its release of
financial statements for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011. The delay may
trigger an acceleration of the company's senior unsecured notes' payment if
covenants are breached.
If the payments on the notes are accelerated, China Forestry may not be able
to meet its outstanding US$180 million notes repayment due to its "weak"
liquidity, as defined in our criteria.
"Given the complexity and materiality of the allegations of accounting
irregularities in China Forestry, we believe the next auditor appointed may
face significant challenges to complete the auditing process without delaying
the fiscal 2011 statements," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Frank Lu.
According to the terms for the senior unsecured notes, China Forestry may
breach covenants if it fails to provide audited financial statements and
certification from the company and its auditor verifying its fixed-charge
coverage ratio within 120 days of the 2011 year-end. If the covenants are
breached, China Forestry has a 30-day grace period, after which an event of
default will occur and noteholders can accelerate repayment.
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch status within the next three months. We will
need more information on when China Forestry will release its financial
statements before resolving the CreditWatch. We may lower the ratings to 'CC'
if we believe the likelihood of a covenant breach, leading to an acceleration
on note repayment, has increased materially, Mr. Lu said.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- China Forestry Holdings Co. Ltd. Ratings Raised To 'CCC-' Following
Secured Tender Offer On Notes; Outlook Negative, Aug. 5, 2011
-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008