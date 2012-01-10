(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 10 - Fitch Ratings says that the 2012 outlook for the Indian auto industry is stable, driven by the expectation that the credit metrics of most companies, though may weaken, will continue to be in line with values expected during a cyclical downturn. This is despite the fact competition-led pricing pressure amid muted sales will lead to a drop in operating profitability and a consequent weakening of coverage and leverage indicators.

Fitch believes that a weakening of household finances and higher cost of ownership will continue to curtail the buying power of consumers in 2012, especially buyers of cars in small- to mid-size segments which contribute to the bulk of PV sales. Moreover, any reduction in interest rates this year is unlikely to boost auto sales significantly given negative sentiments of buyers with regard to general economic conditions.

Fitch expects PVs to register volume growth of 3%-5% in 2012, contributed by growth of 2%-4% in cars, 6%-8% in utility vehicles and 8%-10% in multi purpose vehicles. The sales volumes of cars, in particular, will be driven by growth in sales of diesel cars attributed to the pent up demand from 2011 which saw sales curtailed due to demand supply mismatches.

Commercial vehicles (CVs) are likely to register overall volume growth of 8%-10% in 2012, driven largely by the sales of light commercial vehicles (LCVs), as they are more dependent on consumer non-discretionary activities and less on industrial activity. Fitch expects LCVs to continue displaying strong volume growth of 18%-20% in 2012. However, medium and heavy CVs are likely to display muted volume growth of at 3%-5%, considering that they are deployed to a greater extent for industrial and mining-related transportation activities.

Structural change in the Indian auto industry in terms of increased number of companies is likely to restrict any significant improvement in margins from current levels, even during future economic upturns. Fitch expects the competitive landscape in 2012 to intensify, with subsidiaries of foreign auto manufacturers increasingly focusing on the Indian market as their exports to developed countries are likely to be significantly affected during the year. Price-based competition amid sluggish sales is expected to reduce industry operating margins by 250-300bps in 2012.

Fitch is of the opinion that industry leverage will also increase in 2012 due to committed capex plans in a scenario of lower accruals, as well as due to the need to support the working capital requirements of the value chain.

Fitch believes that a continuation of the high interest rate environment or a downward revision in economic activity would also significantly affect the credit metrics of companies, particularly OEMs in the MHCV segment. In the case of PVs, the volume growth rate for 2012 may be negative if consumer purchasing power is further weakened due to continued high consumer inflation coupled with a less-than-commensurate rise in income levels. Fitch expects that although credit metrics of most companies would weaken in 2012, they would still be within a range commensurate with current rating levels.

Fitch notes that a revision in the outlook to positive is unlikely in the medium term, even if interest rates are reduced, due to the adverse impact of competition-led pricing pressure on the financial profiles of OEMs.

The full report '2012 Outlook: Indian Auto Sector' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Outlook 2012: India Auto

here