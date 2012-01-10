(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings to India-based Maithon Power Limited's (MPL) new bank facilities as follows:

- INR6bn term loan: 'Fitch A-(ind)(exp)'; Outlook Stable

- INR1,500m non-fund based stand-by letter of credit: 'Fitch A-(ind)(exp)'; Outlook Stable

For a detailed rating rationale, please refer to rating action commentary, "Maithon's Bank Loans Affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable", published on 2 December 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.

MPL is an SPV created to develop, own and operate a power facility (two 525MW coal-based thermal power plants) in Jharkhand. It is a 74:26 JV between The Tata Power Company Ltd and the state-owned Damodar Valley Corporation ('Fitch AA-(ind)'/Negative), with the former providing project management services and responsible for operations and maintenance.