July 31 -
Summary analysis -- Basler Versicherung AG ------------------------ 31-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Switzerland
Local currency A-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Jul-2007 A-/-- --/--
23-May-2006 NR/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Basler Versicherung AG, the core entity of the
Switzerland-based Baloise Group, reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
view of the group's competitive position, underwriting performance in non-life
business, and enterprise risk management (ERM) as strong. These strengths are
partly offset by the group's exposure to the challenging life insurance
markets in Switzerland and Germany, and a lack of operational efficiency in
international markets.