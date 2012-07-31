(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Core Education & Technologies Ltd. ------------ 31-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: India

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Jan-2012 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Core Education & Technologies Ltd. (CORE) reflects the fragmented and competitive nature of the education technology market globally and the company's customer concentration in the U.S., where clients are facing budgetary constraints. The risks from CORE's entry into lower-margin, capital-intensive businesses also constrain the rating. Further, the company generates negative free cash flows due to its high capital expenditure and low cash generation from operations as a result of a long working capital cycle. CORE's established presence in the niche formative assessment market with high renewal rates, its wider product offerings than some education technology peers', and its reducing dependence on the U.S. market temper these weaknesses.