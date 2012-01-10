(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 10 - Investors in structured finance securities remain highly focused on 'AAA' ratings--and consequently, so do issuers. But with banking system and sovereign risks recently increasing, 'AAA' ratings are becoming more difficult to achieve. In a recent report titled "Should 'AAA' Be The Only Way For Structured Finance?," Standard & Poor's Ratings Services discusses the historical prevalence of the 'AAA' rating among senior classes of structured finance securities and whether it's in the market's best interests.

"In our view, market participants tend to pay too little attention to what a 'AAA' rating for a given security actually means, based on the analysis behind it," said credit analyst Andrew South. "In particular, a security that one rating agency labels 'AAA' may not achieve the highest rating from another agency," he added. This is because definitions and methodologies can vary significantly from one rating agency to the next.

This raises several questions: Is the focus on 'AAA' ratings in the best interests of investors and issuers? Could a larger market develop for securities with a broader range of credit risk profiles? Should investors always view 'AAA' ratings from different rating agencies as comparable, or might they benefit from greater diversity of rating opinions?

"There are no simple answers," said Mr. South. "However, in our view, the ongoing financial crisis has shown that commonly held views and widespread use of similar methodologies can gradually heighten systemic risks in the global markets." Therefore, Standard & Poor's believes that wider acceptance of lower-rated securities and greater acknowledgement of different rating methodologies could be positive for the structured finance market.

"As long as 'AAA' ratings remain the de facto standard for many structured finance market participants, the scope for rating agencies to air divergent credit views will be limited," said Mr. South. Today, a newly issued security is still more likely to have two 'AAA' ratings from agencies with similar approaches than it is to have 'AAA' and 'AA' split ratings from two agencies with different approaches, or with differing views of certain aspects of the risks to investors.

"We can't know, of course, how perceptions and historical norms might shape investor and issuer demand for structured finance ratings in the future," Mr. South said. "But we believe that by sticking with conviction to their own rating definitions and methodologies, rating agencies can offer investors a valuable diversity of opinion."

