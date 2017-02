Fitch Rates McKesson's EUR and GBP Notes 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned 'BBB+' ratings to the EUR and GBP denominated senior unsecured notes issued by McKesson Corp. (NYSE: MCK). A full list of ratings follows at the end of the release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Stable Operations, Low Margins The credit profiles of MCK and its peers benefit from stable operating profiles and consistent cash generation. Steady pharmaceutical demand, an oligopolistic drug