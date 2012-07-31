(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 31 -
-- A government-backed fund and TEPCO officially announced the injection of JPY1
trillion into TEPCO and the government approved a 8.46% increase in electricity rates for
regulated customers.
-- We affirmed our 'B+' long-term, 'B' short-term, and 'BB+' issue ratings on TEPCO and
resolved our CreditWatch on our ratings on the company.
-- We maintained the SACP for TEPCO at 'ccc+', and our assessment of the likelihood of
extraordinary government support remains "high."
-- The outlook on our ratings on TEPCO is negative, reflecting our expectations that the
company's financial performance will be weak this fiscal year and uncertainties surrounding
Japan's electric utility industry will continue.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'B+' long-term corporate credit and
'B' short-term corporate credit ratings on Tokyo Electric Power Co. Inc. (TEPCO). At the same
time, we also affirmed our 'BB+' long-term debt ratings on senior secured general mortgage bonds
the company has issued. We removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with
negative implications on Feb. 20, 2012. The outlook is negative.