(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 31 -
Summary analysis -- Assistance Publique - Hopitaux de Paris ------- 31-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA+/Negative/-- Country: France
Primary SIC: General medical &
surgical
hospitals
Mult. CUSIP6: F48573
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Jan-2012 AA+/-- AA+/--
09-Sep-1992 AAA/-- AAA/--
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services equalizes its rating on French public
hospital group, Assistance Publique - Hopitaux de Paris (AP-HP), with its
long-term sovereign rating on the Republic of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+,
unsolicited). This reflects our view that there is an "almost certain"
likelihood that the French state would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary financial support to AP-HP in the event of financial distress.
We consider AP-HP to be a government-related entity (GRE). Under our criteria
for rating GREs, we base our rating approach on our view of AP-HP's:
-- "Critical role" for the French state, given its unique position in the
French health care system as the country's (and Europe's) largest hospital and
university medical center and its flagship center for medical research and
publications. It accounts for about 10% of total hospital supply in France,
30% in the Ile-de-France region (which includes the country's capital, Paris,
where it is also the largest employer).
-- "Integral" link with the French state, since AP-HP is subject to close
direct and indirect state supervision and controls (exceeding the usual
controls over other French public hospitals). Since May 2010, AP-HP, along
with other hospitals, has been under the tutelage of the Ile-de-France
Regional Health Agency. But unlike other hospitals, AP-HP has a dual tutelage:
Its budget, investment plan, and multiyear financial plan are approved by the
Ministries of Health, Social Security, and the Budget. This provides the state
with veto power over AP-HP's key financial decisions.
The state does not explicitly guarantee AP-HP's debt, and AP-HP's creditors
have no direct recourse to the French government. However, owing to AP-HP's
legal status, we view the French government as ultimately responsible for
AP-HP's solvency and for safeguarding its liquidity position. AP-HP became in
2010 one of France's 32 regional public hospitals ("Centres Hospitaliers
Regionaux"; CHR), which--as state public agencies--can only be created and
dissolved by state decree. By law, the state is ultimately responsible for
meeting the obligations of a CHR, as it would have to take over (directly or
through another public agency) all its assets and liabilities if it were
dissolved.
AP-HP's budgetary performance has deteriorated since 2004 following the 100%
application of an output-based financing system to surgery, medicine, and
obstetrics activities, which account for the bulk of AP-HP's activities. Given
its below-average productivity, AP-HP has temporarily benefited from
compensation under a tariff convergence scheme which has reduced gradually to
fully disappear in 2012. This reduction in compensation has been partly offset
by AP-HP's improvement in reporting its activity to social security
institutions (which fund AP-HP), by controlled expenses, and also by
increasing grants. However, AP-HP's operating margin has declined since 2004
to turn slightly negative (-0.7% of operating revenues on average in
2009-2011).
In 2011, AP-HP posted stable operating revenue, given limited growth in
medical activity (1%, as in 2010) and it was able to contain its operating
charges, notably its personnel charges. As a result, its operating margin
improved slightly (to -0.3%, from -0.5% in 2010). Thanks to one-off revenue
items, its funds from operations (FFO) increased significantly to EUR382 million
(up EUR100 million from 2010), covering 3.4x the debt installment in 2011.
AP-HP has accumulated debt quickly in recent years--reaching EUR2.4 billion at
year-end 2011 (6.4x estimated FFO), versus EUR1 billion at year-end 2006 (2.5x
FFO)--resulting primarily from growing capital expenditures, refinancing of
social security advances, and also declining FFO. Given recent adjustments to
its capital expenditure plan, we now expect AP-HP to deleverage slightly from
2014.
Under its 2012-2016 medium-term plan, AP-HP aims to report a positive
operating margin from 2012 and improve its efficiency, thanks to a mix of
additional revenues and cost reduction (totaling EUR40 million in 2013 and EUR33
million in 2014). The strategic plan incorporates sizable asset sales (EUR240
million in total in 2012-2016) and scaled-down investments (less than EUR400
million annually in 2013-2016, from EUR465 million in 2011 and a EUR592 million
peak in 2009). If AP-HP successfully bridges its efficiency gap, we think debt
could decrease slightly and represent around 5.2 years of FFO in 2016, from
6.4 years in 2011. However, we consider that the implementation of the plan is
subject to certain state decisions regarding potential increases in staff
wages and the evolution of tariffs and grants.
Liquidity
AP-HP implements a zero-based cash management policy and, in its aim to
minimize cash holdings (which cannot yield interest under French legislation),
actively uses credit facilities. Reflecting prudent debt management in our
view, AP-HP secured at year-end 2011 parts of its funding for 2012 through
bond issues and it has secured most of its 2012 long-term funding needs in the
first quarter of 2012.
AP-HP currently uses three credit lines totaling EUR160 million, available until
February 2013. We note that AP-HP also has access to other uncommitted bank
lines, which it has used in 2011-2012. As of mid-July 2012, AP-HP has four
committed revolving credit lines totaling EUR82 million, all of which are
available beyond year-end 2012. We note that most of AP-HP's cash inflows and
outflows are predictable and that AP-HP's financial management has introduced
some measures to reduce its working capital needs from the end of 2011. We
therefore expect AP-HP to use its liquidity lines less in 2012. We anticipate
that AP-HP will retain on average available undrawn committed lines
representing almost 100% of its debt service in 2012.
In addition, in our opinion, AP-HP enjoys excellent capital-market access, as
evidenced by its ability to issue bonds despite very adverse market
conditions. We believe that, if needed, AP-HP would almost certainly receive
prompt extraordinary state funding, in the form of cash advances from the
social security institutions (at the request of the state), advance payments
of state subsidies, or advances from the state's public debt fund ("Caisse de
la Dette Publique").
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our outlook on the French Republic. We expect
AP-HP to retain its "critical" role for and "integral" link with the French
state. We therefore anticipate that our rating on AP-HP will move in line with
our long-term rating on the Republic of France.
