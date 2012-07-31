(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 31 - Fitch Ratings says the Spanish government's recent
action to help local authorities fund overdue bills to suppliers will benefit
Spanish construction issuers. OHL ('BB-'/Stable) & Ferrovial ('BBB-'/Stable)
are likely to see modest inflows of working capital this year partly due to this
initiative and their sizeable growing exposure to international markets.
Ferrovial recently announced receipt of EUR0.5bn from payments of overdue bills
relating to this government initiative.
"Fitch believes that working capital outflows during 2010 & 2011 for
Spanish-based construction issuers are likely to reverse during 2012," says Anil
Jhangiani, Director in Fitch's European Corporate team. "Spanish government
support to clear overdue bills and a renewed flow in new orders and
corresponding advance payments should see working capital outflows bottom out."
Typically Fitch-rated construction issuers exhibit negative working capital
whereby advance payments are provided before having to pay subcontractors and
other related expenses. During periods of order book growth this becomes a
strong driver of cash flow. However, in a recession a lack of new contracts acts
as a drag on working capital.
Weakening Spanish construction output and arrears with local authorities have
compounded the typical unwinding of the working capital cycle during this recent
crisis. However, both OHL and Ferrovial's turnover is now focused on fast
growing international markets accounting for 70% & 55% of total revenue,
respectively. Growing international order books translates into a higher rate of
advance payments. Coupled with the likely one-off payment from local authorities
on overdue domestic bills during 2012, an overall modest working capital inflow
is expected this year.
Ongoing risks of working capital stress will remain if continued poor Spanish
public finances impede this government initiative. Furthermore, entering new
competitive international markets may place pressure on negotiation of
favourable billing terms. Increased debtor risk with emerging markets is deemed
measurable for these issuers, with key markets typically being higher rated
Latin America sovereigns and usually contracted directly by public related
entities.
Seasonal working capital liquidity requirements have typically been funded with
short-term credit lines. However, trends in recent years amongst Fitch-rated
EMEA contractors have been to reduce dependency on short-term bank debt and
build solid liquidity cushions. Liquidity across the rated-peer group is solid
and allows for a stress case unwinding of working capital. Factoring is also
widely used and another source of funding working capital for these issuers.