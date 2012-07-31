(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 31 -
Ratings -- SSE Generation Ltd. ------------------------------------ 31-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Aug-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
16-Jun-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1
