The ratings on SSE and its subsidiaries continue to reflect the company's "strong" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. Supporting credit factors include SSE's vertically integrated business model, which provides a partial hedge against energy price volatility; the strong, predictable cash flows from its regulated monopoly network businesses that we anticipate will contribute more than 40% of consolidated EBITDA over the medium term; and its well-diversified and competitive generation fleet.

Rating constraints include an aggressive dividend policy, and challenging conditions in the unregulated energy markets, including low prices and spreads, declining consumption, and intense political and competitive pressures in electricity supply. Constraints also include high financial leverage for the rating category; and execution risk on SSE's large capex plan, which is focused increasingly on regulated networks as the wind project pipeline becomes operational.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We assess SSE's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, and calculate that liquidity sources should exceed liquidity uses by about 1.4x over the 12 months ending June 30, 2013.

In this period, we estimate liquidity sources of about GBP3.5 billion. These include:

-- Unrestricted cash balances of about GBP200 million.

-- GBP1.0 billion available under committed bank facilities that expire in 2015.

-- FFO of at least GBP1.6 billion.

-- Positive working capital movements of about GBP100 million.

-- Hybrid securities of at least GBP500 million that we anticipate SSE will issue in the coming months.

We estimate that SSE's liquidity uses over the 12 months ending June 30, 2013, will be about GBP2.5 billion. These uses include:

-- Short-term debt maturities of GBP332 million.

-- Capex of about GBP1.6 billion.

-- Dividend payments of about GBP600 million.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our increasing uncertainty that SSE will be able to meet our guideline of adjusted FFO to debt of at least 20% on a sustainable basis in light of persistently weak market conditions. The outlook takes into account our assessment that SSE's ratios have been moderately below our base-case operating forecasts for the past few years.

A failure to meet our guideline for FFO to debt in the financial year ending March 31, 2013, could result in a downgrade.

We could revise the outlook to stable if SSE demonstrates that it can achieve an adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio of at least 20% on a sustainable basis in the financial year ending March 31, 2013, and beyond, assuming no change in the business risk profile. This includes our assumption that the regulated networks businesses will contribute more than 40% of EBITDA going forward.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

SSE PLC

Southern Electric Power Distribution PLC

Scottish Hydro-Electric Transmission Ltd.

Scottish Hydro-Electric Power Distribution Ltd.

SSE Generation Ltd.

SSE Energy Supply Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2

SSE PLC

Senior Unsecured Debt* A-

Junior Subordinated Debt BBB

Commercial Paper A-2

Scottish Hydro-Electric Power Distribution Ltd.

Senior Unsecured Debt A-

Southern Electric Power Distribution PLC

Senior Unsecured Debt A-

*GBP300 mil. bonds due 2022 are guaranteed by Scottish Hydro-Electric Power Distribution Ltd.