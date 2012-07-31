BRIEF-National Retail Properties Q4 core FFO per common share $ 0.60
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 31 -
Ratings -- Scottish Hydro-Electric Transmission Ltd. -------------- 31-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Aug-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
16-Jun-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR10 bil med-term note Prog 06/25/2008: sr
unsecd A- 21-Aug-2009
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany on Monday backed Greece to stay in the euro zone and Brussels dispatched a senior official to Athens to persuade reluctant Greeks to take on further reforms to salvage its bailout accord.
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd files for secondary stock offering of up to $100 million -SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kKJeXh) Further company coverage: