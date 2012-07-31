(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 31 -
Summary analysis -- Nitrogenmuvek Zrt. ---------------------------- 31-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Hungary
Primary SIC: Chemical
preparations,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Jan-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--
Rationale
The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of
Nitrogenmuvek Zrt.'s business risk profile as "weak" and the financial risk
profile as "significant," as our criteria define the terms.
Nitrogenmuvek is a small nitrogen-based fertilizer producer with annual
capacity of almost 1 million tons and a large share of the domestic market.
The company's profits are cyclical and it is exposed to single plant and
potential Hungarian country risk. Nitrogenmuvek significantly strengthened its
balance sheet in 2011 resulting in a Hungarian forint (HUF) 4.4 billion net
cash position at the end of the year.
Business risk pressures include asset concentration, as a single plant
provides all production. We believe the company's profit and operating cash
flow base is moderate. Assuming a HUF270/EUR1 average exchange rate, revenues
reached EUR300 million in 2011. EBITDA neared a record EUR90 million, almost 3x
the 2006-2010 average. The nitrogen fertilizer industry is cyclical, with
significant swings in EBITDA and operating cash flows reflecting the
prevailing industry supply and demand balance. Industry players' EBITDA
margins also largely depend on gas prices, the key feedstock; the company is
not located in a cheap gas region. We believe the company is potentially
exposed to country risk in Hungary (BB+/Negative/B), which provided 53% of the
company's 2011 revenue and where profit-generating assets are located.
Supportive business factors include our view that favorable industry
conditions will continue at least into 2013. Long-term demand for fertilizers
remains supportive, given increasing food needs combined with diminishing
arable lands, especially those of prime quality. Still, over the long term,
material capacity additions remain possible while demand may occasionally
weaken. Maintenance capital expenditure (capex) represents a modest share of
EBITDA. Nitrogenmuvek is energy efficient, as its gas use is much lower than
the EU average. The company's efficiency projects will further this advantage.
We note positively that the company has multiple sources of gas, with physical
delivery through pipelines crossing Austria. Exports to nearby European
countries--47% of 2011 sales--provide additional profit sources and lessen the
company's exposure to Hungary.
Our assessment of the company's financial risk profile reflects its moderate
funds from operations (FFO) and free operating cash flow (FOCF) base, and
potential large swings in FFO which mirror the evolution and size of the
EBITDA. Increasing capacity and boosting efficiency requires significant capex
and time. The company plans to spend about EUR50 million over 2012-2014 to raise
capacity and reduce energy consumption. Its financial policy includes a net
debt to EBITDA limit of 2.5x. That said, in case of unforeseen worsening
industry conditions or plant issues, actual leverage might become higher.
We assess the balance sheet on Dec. 31, 2011, as supportive to the rating, as
the company had more cash than financial debt. Even when excluding all cash,
debt to EBITDA was a moderate 0.8x at the end of 2011, supported by top-cycle
EBITDA.
S&P base-case operating scenario
We anticipate another strong year for profits under our base-case scenario,
with EBITDA exceeding HUF20 billion in 2012, compared with about HUF24.5
billion in 2011.
This reflects our view that the industry supply-demand balance will remain
strong, maintaining selling prices high, although we have factored in some
softening into our base-line scenario. As such, we estimate that
Nitrogenmuvek's EBITDA margins will be well above 20% in 2012, compared with
30% in 2011.
We expect the company to retain its strong market position in its home
country--it reported a market share of about 70% in 2011.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
We expect strong credit metrics for the rating in 2012 and 2013, as in 2011,
even though we estimate that the company's EBITDA will be lower than its own
projections for 2013, given our assumption of lower fertilizer prices.
We forecast that the company will continue to achieve a net cash position at
year-end 2012. This mainly reflects our assumption of a dividend of HUF6
billion, while FOCF should remain positive at about HUF13 billion.
We assume no acquisitions or other cash needs or sources in 2012.
Liquidity
We classify the company's liquidity as "adequate."
Under our base-case credit scenario, we expect sources to comfortably exceed
needs by more than 1.2x in 2012 and 2013.
We incorporate the following positives:
-- About HUF24 billion of cash on Dec. 31, 2011, of which HUF3 billion we
do not net from debt. We anticipate the company will retain sizable cash
balances, of at least HUF10 billion. This reflects, among other factors, the
volatile profits in the industry.
-- FFO of around HUF15 billion in 2012. The company anticipates a much
higher HUF20 billion, given its selling price assumptions, which we view as
possible.
-- Ample covenant leeway. The company is subject to a maximum net
debt-to-EBITDA limit of 3x under the bond. It had a net cash position on Dec.
31, 2011, and we anticipate that the company will maintain very ample covenant
leeway under existing or potential new debt instruments.
-- No acquisitions.
-- Our assumption of moderate shareholder returns in 2012, resulting in
positive discretionary cash flow (about HUF7 billion).
-- The signing in 2012 of two long-term committed lines: the first
totaling EUR35 million (related to exports and amortizing), due in 2017, and the
second amounting to EUR15 million, due in June 2015. Both share the same
financial covenant as the bond. We understand from the company that both were
fully available on July 30.
This compares with the following needs:
-- Capex of around HUF3.5 billion in 2012, of which only a moderate part
is mandatory.
-- Potential working capital outflows in 2012, after an inflow of HUF4
billion in 2011.
-- Bonds totaling EUR50 million and due in January 2013. They represent
about 90% of the company's total financial debt.
Outlook
The negative outlook on Nitrogenmuvek primarily reflects our view of
country-related pressures, with Hungary rated 'BB+/B'. Risks potentially
include working capital needs, higher taxes, and a negative currency impact. A
downgrade of Hungary might lead us to lower the rating on the company. Any
rating action would hinge on our assessment of the likely impact on the
company's operating environment as well as the surplus cash forecast compared
with the January 2013 debt maturity. Our base-line scenario assumes
Nitrogenmuvek will exhibit operational resilience in 2012, as fertilizer
prices are set internationally and will likely