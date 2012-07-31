(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based polystyrene (PS) manufacturer Supreme Petrochem Limited's (SPL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings continue to reflect SPL's leading position in the domestic PS market (about 50% market share), as well as its comfortable financial leverage and robust liquidity.

In FY12 (year end June), net adjusted debt/EBITDAR stood at 1.1x (FY11: 0.8x) and EBITDA/interest coverage was comfortable at 3.0x, though declined from 7.9x in FY11 because of an increase in interest rates, hedging costs and higher reliance on buyers' credit. Debt levels declined to INR1, 427m as at end-FY12 from INR1,664m as at end-FY11 due to a large repayment of term loans over FY12. The company has been consistently generating positive cash flow from operation since FY05 due to its efficient and short working capital cycle (less than 10 days over FY09-FY12) on account of its ability to bargain for better credit terms from creditors.