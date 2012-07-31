(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 31 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Banque Misr ----------------------------------- 31-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Watch Neg/B Country: Egypt
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Feb-2012 B/B B/B
24-Jan-2012 B+/B B+/B
15-Jul-2008 NR/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/B
SACP b
Anchor b+
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Very Weak (-1)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Above Average
and Strong (+1)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Full state ownership.
-- Ongoing modernization.
-- Strong funding and liquidity.
Weaknesses:
-- Large exposure to the sovereign.
-- Deteriorated and risky operating environment.
-- Very weak capitalization.
CreditWatch
The negative CreditWatch listing on Bank Misr (BM) reflects that on the
sovereign. We will therefore resolve the CreditWatch placement of the bank
soon after the resolution of the CreditWatch listing for the Arab Republic of
Egypt (B/Watch Neg/B). The CreditWatch placement of the sovereign reflects
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that there is at least a 50%
likelihood of a downgrade over the next three months. This could occur if
escalating political tensions and the authorities' ongoing ineffectiveness in
addressing economic, fiscal, and external challenges further weaken key
economic and external indicators while also undermining donors' and
multilateral lending institutions' willingness to extend support. We do not
expect a rating change of more than one notch on Egypt unless the political
situation becomes extremely divisive.
A lowering of the sovereign rating will have a direct negative impact on BM
because the rating on the bank is constrained at the level of the rating on
the sovereign. This could also have a negative impact on our economic risk or
industry risk scores for Egypt under our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) methodology.
A downward revision of these scores, either linked to a deterioration of the
creditworthiness of Egypt, or not, could lead us to revise downward our anchor
for banks operating in Egypt.
If we were to affirm our rating on Egypt and remove it from CreditWatch, we
would very likely affirm our ratings on the bank as well.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Three Egyptian Banks On CreditWatch Negative After Sovereign Placed On
CreditWatch, June 26, 2012
-- Egypt 'B' Long-Term Ratings On Watch Negative On Political
Uncertainties And Fiscal And External Pressures, June 25, 2012
-- Why We Lowered The Ratings On Egyptian Banks And What Risks Lie Ahead,
May 14, 2012
-- BICRA On Egypt Maintained At Group '8', March 20, 2012
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
-- Use of CreditWatch and Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009