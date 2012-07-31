(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 -

Summary analysis -- Sanctuary Housing Assn. 31-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Housing programs

Mult. CUSIP6: G7997@

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jun-2009 AA-/-- AA-/--

28-May-2008 A+/-- A+/--

Rationale

The rating on Sanctuary Housing Assn. (SHA) is based on its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'a+'. In our opinion, there is a "moderately high" likelihood that the government of the U.K. (AAA/Stable/A-1+ unsolicited rating)--working through the social housing regulator, the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA)--would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to SHA in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of SHA's:

-- "Important" role for the U.K. government and its public policy mandate, and

-- "Strong" link with the U.K. government, demonstrated by the government's track record of providing strong credit support.

The rating also reflects the low industry risk environment within which SHA operates, and its strong operational flexibility supported by its large and well-maintained asset base. We believe that SHA's experienced management team and prudent financial policies represent a strength for the rating and will support the organization in a period of significant sector changes. SHA's very strong liquidity position provides further support to the rating.