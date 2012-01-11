(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 11 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Power
Spinning Mills' (PSM) 'Fitch B+(ind)' National Long-Term rating
with a Stable Outlook to the "Non-Monitored" category. This
rating will now appear as 'Fitch B+(ind)nm' on the agency's
website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the
end of this commentary.
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category
due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer
provide ratings or analytical coverage of PSM. The ratings will
remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months
and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the
event the issuer starts furnishing information during this
six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be
communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.
Fitch has also migrated PSM's bank loans to the
non-monitored category as follows:
- INR49.16m long-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch B+(ind)nm'
from 'Fitch B+(ind)'
- INR30m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to
'Fitch B+(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4(ind)nm' from 'Fitch B+(ind)'/'Fitch
A4(ind)'
- INR20m non-fund based working capital limits: migrated to
'Fitch B+(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4(ind)nm' from 'Fitch B+(ind)'/'Fitch
A4(ind)'