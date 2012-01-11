(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Incitec Pivot Limited's (IPL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.

IPL's ratings reflect its strong position in the Australian fertiliser and U.S. explosive industries. The ratings are supported by the company's vertically integrated operations, which provide a generally competitive cost base, and diversification by commodity and geography. IPL's strong financial profile, solid liquidity and clearly articulated financial policies positively weigh on the ratings.

The company's ratings also capture the inherent cyclicality of global USD-denominated fertiliser prices which increases the business risk profile. The long-term fundamentals for fertiliser demand are positive, driven by growth in global food demand and, in particular, the urbanisation and industrialisation of the developing world. However, fertiliser prices will continue to be volatile as a result of demand and supply factors. In 2011, IPL benefited from higher fertiliser prices (DAP and UREA were both up 46%) due to robust crop fundamentals. However, forward contracts suggest that prices will moderate as additional supply comes onstream, particularly with the new 2.9mt Ma'aden (Saudi Arabian Mining Co. ) phosphate plant in 2012 affecting DAP prices. Over the short-to-medium term, fertiliser prices could also be affected by global economic conditions and improved crop yields which is translating to weaker crop prices.

IPL's ammonium nitrate (AN) manufacturing plant in Moranbah, Queensland, is expected to provide a step change in earnings from the Australian explosives market. Construction of the plant is running on time (90% complete as at end-December 2011) and on budget (AUD935m). The plant will be operational in July 2012 with full production in 2015. Importantly, over time, IPL's business mix will skew more towards mining volumes, thus providing more stable earnings compared with the volatile fertiliser market.

Fitch notes that IPL is undertaking a feasibility study into a new AN plant at Kooragang Island, Newcastle. Given the early stage of the investment decision, Fitch has not factored this potential investment in the ratings as the impact on the financial profile in terms of capex spend and earnings contribution is unclear. Nevertheless, the project would improve IPL's business risk profile as it would potentially provide the company with access to the Hunter Valley thermal coal market, which to date has been dominated by Orica Limited. In order for the project to proceed, Fitch expects that it would need to meet IPL's strict investment criteria returns and require certainty with respect to offtake.

IPL's strong focus on extracting efficiencies and improving productivity are supportive of its low-cost manufacturing advantage and is key to the Stable Outlook. The company announced a Business Excellence (BEx) program in 2011 aimed at process improvement. Initial set-up costs for BEx were AUD10m in 2011, increasing to AUD35m per annum from FY12. IPL has undertaken several business efficiency programs in the past, such as Project Tardis and Velocity. Velocity, which was linked to its 2008 acquisition of Dyno Nobel, is a cost reduction program that has delivered USD174.3m of benefits in FY11; a final incremental profit contribution of USD29.7m is expected to be delivered in FY12.

Fitch notes there is limited rating headroom for deterioration in credit metrics below forecast levels. A negative rating action may result from the funds from operations (FFO)-fixed charge cover falling below 4.5x and from financial leverage rising above 3.0x (FFO-adjusted leverage), both on a projection and sustained basis. IPL's ratings may be considered for an upgrade if IPL demonstrates decreasing leverage on a projection and sustained basis, with FFO-adjusted leverage closer to 2.0x.