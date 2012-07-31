(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based IOT
Engineering Projects Limited's (IOTEP) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch
A-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided
at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation factors in IOTEP's robust order book of INR6,951m as on 30 June
2012 (1.7x FY12 (year end March) revenue). The ratings continue to reflect the
company's strong top-line growth, comfortable credit metrics and its presence
across diverse industry segments.
In FY12, sales grew 34% yoy to INR4,117m, EBITDA margin increased 390bps to
12.7%, and interest coverage (EBITDA/gross interest) improved to 4.2x from 3.1x.
However, net financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) deteriorated to 2.0x from 1.4x
due to an increase in overall debt to INR1,078m from INR430m. The higher debt
levels are a result of negative cash flow from operations of INR450m (FY11:
positive INR34m) as the company made significant investments (FY12: INR757m,
FY11: INR83m) in working capital.
The ratings also reflect IOTEP's moderate operational and strategic linkages
with IOT Infrastructure & Energy Services Ltd (IOT IES), which is one of India's
leading engineering, procurement and construction companies. IOT IES owns 100%
of IOTEP's shares and is one of its customers. IOTEP mainly has fixed-price
contracts from IOT IES and other private companies, where customers provide
construction materials and thus prevent it from cost-escalation risks.
The ratings are constrained by IOTEP's small size of operations, customer
concentration and likely margin pressures from any delays in project completion.
The company's top two projects account for 55% of its order book. Thus, any time
or cost overruns at these projects would severely impact IOTEP's revenue and
profitability. However unlike other projects of lesser duration, these two
projects will be executed over two to three years and hence the impact will be
limited.
The company is also exposed to sector concentration risk as 75% of the orders
are from the power sector.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- financial leverage beyond 3x on a sustained basis, due to margin contraction
or working capital cycle lengthening
- any deterioration in IOTEP's linkages with IOT IES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- an increase in the size and scope of projects while maintaining profitability
and credit metrics
Incorporated in 2007, IOTEP specialises in structural erections, piping and
associated facilities for refineries, terminals, power and cement plants. IOT
IES is a 50:50 JV between Oil Tanking Gmbh and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
('Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable). It was created in 1996 to build and operate
terminalling services for petroleum products.
Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of IOTEP's following instruments:
- INR240m long-term loan (enhanced from INR140m): National Long-Term 'Fitch
A-(ind)'
- INR1,450m* fund-based limits (enhanced from INR1,000m): National Long-Term
'Fitch A-(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A1(ind)'
- INR3,620m non-fund-based limits (enhanced from INR2,370m): National Short-Term
'Fitch A1(ind)'
* Fungible with non-fund based limits up to INR500m.