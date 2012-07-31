(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 -

Summary analysis -- Brussels-Capital (Region of) ------------------ 31-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA/Negative/-- Country: Belgium

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Jun-1996 AA/-- AA/--

Rationale

The rating on the Belgian Region of Brussels-Capital (RBC) reflects our view of the "predictable and well-balanced" institutional framework for Belgian regions and communities and the region's "very positive" financial management, as our criteria define these terms. RBC also has a wealthy and attractive economy, tempered by its fairly high direct and total tax-supported debt. We view the region's liquidity position as "neutral" for the rating.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views RBC's financial management as "very positive," and believes the region is very able to control operating expenditure and demonstrate prudent and sophisticated debt management and tight control over its satellite companies.

RBC's operating margin reached a record low of 8.3% in 2009 but had gradually increased to 12.1% of operating revenues by 2011 on the back of resumed revenue growth. In 2011, tax revenues reached 2007 levels of about EUR1.4 billion thanks to an annual average growth of 7.6% over 2010-2011, while combined and shared taxes posted a sharp 11% rise in 2011. Overall, 2011 revenue growth of 6.8% outpaced expenditure growth, which grew by 4.4% during the same period.

Despite continued high investments, which accounted for 22.6% of expenditures over 2010-2011, RBC's stronger operating performance helped keep financing requirements below 15% of total revenues compared with the 20% peak reported in 2009.

Under our 2012 base-case scenario, we expect RBC to restore its operating performance to pre-2009 levels. Operating margins should gradually increase to 17% of operating revenues by 2015, notably thanks to the positive effect of a refinancing package set up in October 2011 to compensate RBC for its unique spending pressures in its role as the capital city of the Kingdom of Belgium (AA/Negative/A-1+) and the home of large European institutions. The assumption underlying our base-case scenario is that additional federal transfers will gradually increase to EUR363 million in 2015, while last year we expected RBC to receive EUR300 million by 2013.

Going forward, we expect investments to remain at current levels, thereby continuing to trigger financing needs. That said, financing needs are sharply decreasing. Under our base-case scenario, we expect deficit after capital expenditure (capex) to fall to 2% of total revenues in 2015 compared with 14.8% in 2011.

At the end of 2011, we estimated that RBC's tax-supported debt represented 112% of consolidated operating revenues, a significant increase from about 80% in 2007. This was mainly due to a deteriorated budgetary performance, affected by the 2009 recession, and, to a lesser extent, RBC's participation in the recapitalization of , which cost EUR150 million, and in the liquidation of Holding Communal, which cost EUR97 million.

RBC's tax-supported debt includes direct debt, guaranteed debt of non-self-supporting unconsolidated companies and municipalities, and debt of the regional entities that are consolidated according to the European System of National and Regional Accounts 1995 (ESA 95). These entities are the transport operator Societe des Transports Intercommunaux de Bruxelles (STIB), and the Brussels Regional Fund of Communal Refinancing Treasuries (FRBRTC), which provides municipalities with loans at preferential rates. However, because RBC's debt represents about 80% of the total, tax-supported debt is closely linked to regional budgetary performance. According to our base-case scenario, the region's tax-supported debt could stabilize at about 114% of consolidated revenues over the next two years. Under this scenario, tax-supported debt would peak in 2013 before gradually decreasing to less than 110% of consolidated revenues in 2015.

RBC has about one million inhabitants, making it Belgium's smallest region and one of Europe's wealthiest. RBC's GDP per capita in purchasing power parity represents 255% of the EU-27 average, according to Eurostat's 2009 data. The economy's strength lies mainly in Brussels' position as the national capital and seat of the EU's main institutions, but it also has a good demographic profile and an attractive economy. Nevertheless, RBC's economic strengths do not fully translate into financial wealth for the region, a paradox explained by current institutional arrangements.

Liquidity

We view RBC's liquidity as "neutral" for the rating. This reflects RBC's temporary coverage ratio of 40%, which we view as "negative," and our assessment of its "strong" access to external liquidity.

RBC benefits from EUR500 million maximum cash facility from the regional treasurer. Based on RBC's estimates for 2012, we expect its average monthly available amounts of cash advance to total about EUR133 million over the next 12 months, thereby covering debt service over that period by 40%. However, we expect this ratio to improve quickly because RBC's centralized treasury management, which includes most public regional entities, should be extended soon to cover a couple of other entities, thereby enabling RBC to further reduce its exposure to cash advances. Going forward, we also expect the maximum amount of cash advance to increase to EUR750 million.

In addition, RBC has good access to both short-term and long-term resources thanks to its medium-term note (MTN; not rated) program. RBC also maintains good relationships with domestic and foreign banks and has had unencumbered access to German Schuldschein investors over the past few years, which would mitigate to a degree any capital market closures.

We therefore expect the region to cover its financial obligations over the next 12 months, thanks to its strong access to external liquidity and smooth debt amortization schedule.

Outlook

The negative outlook on RBC primarily reflects that on the sovereign, which reflects our view of ongoing risks associated with government debt linked to rising sovereign support for Belgium's financial sector, and our view of risk to its sovereign creditworthiness owing to protracted political uncertainty.

If we were to downgrade Belgium, we would take the same action on RBC, owing to the current framework for intergovernmental relationships between the central government and local and regional governments, and the ensuing limits on their financial autonomy.

The negative outlook on the region also continues to reflect our downside scenario. Although less likely than our base case, our downside scenario reflects the possibility that the region's budgetary performance may not structurally improve. Under this scenario, RBC's operating balance would slightly decrease, owing to more sluggish operating revenues--with a delay in the implementation of the refinancing package--and slackening control on operating expenditure. Deficit after capital accounts would remain above 10%,