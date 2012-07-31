(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 31 -
Summary analysis -- Brussels-Capital (Region of) ------------------ 31-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA/Negative/-- Country: Belgium
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Jun-1996 AA/-- AA/--
Rationale
The rating on the Belgian Region of Brussels-Capital (RBC) reflects our view
of the "predictable and well-balanced" institutional framework for Belgian
regions and communities and the region's "very positive" financial management,
as our criteria define these terms. RBC also has a wealthy and attractive
economy, tempered by its fairly high direct and total tax-supported debt. We
view the region's liquidity position as "neutral" for the rating.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views RBC's financial management as "very
positive," and believes the region is very able to control operating
expenditure and demonstrate prudent and sophisticated debt management and
tight control over its satellite companies.
RBC's operating margin reached a record low of 8.3% in 2009 but had gradually
increased to 12.1% of operating revenues by 2011 on the back of resumed
revenue growth. In 2011, tax revenues reached 2007 levels of about EUR1.4
billion thanks to an annual average growth of 7.6% over 2010-2011, while
combined and shared taxes posted a sharp 11% rise in 2011. Overall, 2011
revenue growth of 6.8% outpaced expenditure growth, which grew by 4.4% during
the same period.
Despite continued high investments, which accounted for 22.6% of expenditures
over 2010-2011, RBC's stronger operating performance helped keep financing
requirements below 15% of total revenues compared with the 20% peak reported
in 2009.
Under our 2012 base-case scenario, we expect RBC to restore its operating
performance to pre-2009 levels. Operating margins should gradually increase to
17% of operating revenues by 2015, notably thanks to the positive effect of a
refinancing package set up in October 2011 to compensate RBC for its unique
spending pressures in its role as the capital city of the Kingdom of Belgium
(AA/Negative/A-1+) and the home of large European institutions. The assumption
underlying our base-case scenario is that additional federal transfers will
gradually increase to EUR363 million in 2015, while last year we expected RBC to
receive EUR300 million by 2013.
Going forward, we expect investments to remain at current levels, thereby
continuing to trigger financing needs. That said, financing needs are sharply
decreasing. Under our base-case scenario, we expect deficit after capital
expenditure (capex) to fall to 2% of total revenues in 2015 compared with
14.8% in 2011.
At the end of 2011, we estimated that RBC's tax-supported debt represented
112% of consolidated operating revenues, a significant increase from about 80%
in 2007. This was mainly due to a deteriorated budgetary performance, affected
by the 2009 recession, and, to a lesser extent, RBC's participation in the
recapitalization of , which cost EUR150 million, and in the liquidation of
Holding Communal, which cost EUR97 million.
RBC's tax-supported debt includes direct debt, guaranteed debt of
non-self-supporting unconsolidated companies and municipalities, and debt of
the regional entities that are consolidated according to the European System
of National and Regional Accounts 1995 (ESA 95). These entities are the
transport operator Societe des Transports Intercommunaux de Bruxelles (STIB),
and the Brussels Regional Fund of Communal Refinancing Treasuries (FRBRTC),
which provides municipalities with loans at preferential rates.
However, because RBC's debt represents about 80% of the total, tax-supported
debt is closely linked to regional budgetary performance. According to our
base-case scenario, the region's tax-supported debt could stabilize at about
114% of consolidated revenues over the next two years. Under this scenario,
tax-supported debt would peak in 2013 before gradually decreasing to less than
110% of consolidated revenues in 2015.
RBC has about one million inhabitants, making it Belgium's smallest region and
one of Europe's wealthiest. RBC's GDP per capita in purchasing power parity
represents 255% of the EU-27 average, according to Eurostat's 2009 data. The
economy's strength lies mainly in Brussels' position as the national capital
and seat of the EU's main institutions, but it also has a good demographic
profile and an attractive economy. Nevertheless, RBC's economic strengths do
not fully translate into financial wealth for the region, a paradox explained
by current institutional arrangements.
Liquidity
We view RBC's liquidity as "neutral" for the rating. This reflects RBC's
temporary coverage ratio of 40%, which we view as "negative," and our
assessment of its "strong" access to external liquidity.
RBC benefits from EUR500 million maximum cash facility from the regional
treasurer. Based on RBC's estimates for 2012, we expect its average monthly
available amounts of cash advance to total about EUR133 million over the next 12
months, thereby covering debt service over that period by 40%. However, we
expect this ratio to improve quickly because RBC's centralized treasury
management, which includes most public regional entities, should be extended
soon to cover a couple of other entities, thereby enabling RBC to further
reduce its exposure to cash advances. Going forward, we also expect the
maximum amount of cash advance to increase to EUR750 million.
In addition, RBC has good access to both short-term and long-term resources
thanks to its medium-term note (MTN; not rated) program. RBC also maintains
good relationships with domestic and foreign banks and has had unencumbered
access to German Schuldschein investors over the past few years, which would
mitigate to a degree any capital market closures.
We therefore expect the region to cover its financial obligations over the
next 12 months, thanks to its strong access to external liquidity and smooth
debt amortization schedule.
Outlook
The negative outlook on RBC primarily reflects that on the sovereign, which
reflects our view of ongoing risks associated with government debt linked to
rising sovereign support for Belgium's financial sector, and our view of risk
to its sovereign creditworthiness owing to protracted political uncertainty.
If we were to downgrade Belgium, we would take the same action on RBC, owing
to the current framework for intergovernmental relationships between the
central government and local and regional governments, and the ensuing limits
on their financial autonomy.
The negative outlook on the region also continues to reflect our downside
scenario. Although less likely than our base case, our downside scenario
reflects the possibility that the region's budgetary performance may not
structurally improve. Under this scenario, RBC's operating balance would
slightly decrease, owing to more sluggish operating revenues--with a delay in
the implementation of the refinancing package--and slackening control on
operating expenditure. Deficit after capital accounts would remain above 10%,