July 31 -
July 31 -
Summary analysis -- West China Cement Ltd.
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: China
Mult. CUSIP6: 952107
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Jan-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
Rationale
The rating on West China Cement Ltd. (WCC) reflects the company's small
operating scale, single product and geographic concentration, exposure to
cyclical demand, and volatile raw material costs. WCC's good market position
in China's Shaanxi province, particularly in southern Shaanxi, and its
efficient operations moderate these weaknesses. We assess WCC's business risk
profile to be "weak" and its financial risk profile to be "aggressive".
We expect WCC's capacity utilization rate to drop to about 80% from last
year's level of about 85% due to new plant additions. WCC's expansion in the
first half of 2012 was larger than we expected. Its capacity increased by 4
million tons through acquisitions. The increase is about 25% of the company's
capacity at the end of 2011.
The lack of large railway and highway construction projects in Shaanxi has
weakened demand for higher-grade cement, in our opinion. WCC has therefore
shifted focus to lower-grade products used in the rural construction market to
maintain its utilization rate. Lower-grade cement has less input costs and
sales are usually on a cash basis.
We expect WCC to continue to generate sizable negative free operating cash
flow in 2012, increasing its reliance on debt. We also anticipate that the
company's working capital requirements will remain high, given that the
domestic credit market remains tight and the demand for cement is still weak.
Cement prices recovered in Shaanxi province in the first half of 2012. In our
base-case scenario, we expect WCC's average cement selling price for 2012 to
be about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 250 per ton, about 12% higher than our
2011-end forecast. The average selling price was about RMB238 per ton in
November 2011. We anticipate that WCC's financial leverage, as measured by the
ratio of total debt to EBITDA, will increase to more than 3.7x at the end of
2012 due to new onshore debt the company took for its acquisitions. The ratio,
could however, go above 4x during the year on a temporary basis.
As a pure cement producer with limited geographic diversification, WCC's
financial performance is highly sensitive to demand and competition in
Shaanxi. We see low visibility of an improvement in cement demand in the
second half of 2012, given the slowing economy and lack of large
infrastructure spending.
Liquidity
We believe WCC has "adequate" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. Our
assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- WCC's liquidity sources, including cash and equivalent, will exceed
its liquidity uses by more than 1.2x in the next 12 months.
-- Liquidity sources in the next 12 months include cash and equivalent of
about RMB566 million (as of Dec. 31, 2011), our projected positive funds from
operations of about RMB1,075 million, and onshore funding of RMB600 million.
-- Liquidity uses include debt of RMB644 million (as of Dec. 31, 2011)
maturing in the next 12 months, and our projections of working capital
requirements of RMB200 million and capital expenditure of about RMB1,000
million.
-- Net sources of liquidity are likely to be positive even if EBITDA
drops 15%.
We believe the company has some flexibility to defer its capital expenditure,
which isn't fully committed.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the operating environment
for WCC will stay challenging in the next 12 months.
We may lower the rating if WCC's financial leverage increases to stay
consistently more than 4x. This could happen if cement prices and demand are
weaker than we expect or debt-funded capital expenditure is more than we
anticipate.
We may revise the outlook to stable if the operating environment in Shaanxi
stabilizes, such that WCC maintains an EBTIDA margin of more than 30% and a
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 3x. More stable demand should translate into
greater visibility on earnings.