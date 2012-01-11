(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 11 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Peerless Hospitex Hospital and Research Center Limited (Peerless Hospital) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect Peerless Hospital's weak liquidity position on account of EBIDTA losses incurred in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11: INR15.6m) and H1FY12 (INR1.4m), making the company dependent on its parent entity - Peerless General Finance and Investment Company Limited (PGFICL, a 91.9% stakeholder) - for debt servicing.

The losses were a result of a dip in revenue to INR560.9m in FY11 from INR575.4m in FY10 and an increase in operating costs to INR584.6m from INR534.8m. The revenue decline was on account of the hospital's damaged reputation following an incidence of alleged medical negligence in a road accident case in April 2010.

The ratings also factor in the financial support extended by PGFICL, which infused equity of INR152m into the subsidiary in December 2011 through a rights issue.

Positive rating guidelines include Peerless Hospital generating positive EBITDA on a sustained basis. Negative rating guidelines include lack of support from the parent company, or continuation of negative EBITDA.

Peerless Hospital is a 300-bedded, Kolkata-based, multi-specialty hospital operational since 1993. Revenue for H1FY12 was INR355.1m.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Peerless Hospital's bank facilities as follows:

- INR145m term loans: 'Fitch B-(ind)'

- INR50m fund based limits: 'Fitch B-(ind)'