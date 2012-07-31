BRIEF-Bank of N.T. Butterfield files for secondary stock offering
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd files for secondary stock offering of up to $100 million -SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kKJeXh) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 31 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Kyiv (City of) -------------------------------- 31-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Ukraine
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Mult. CUSIP6: 225407
Mult. CUSIP6: 22546C
Mult. CUSIP6: 50154T
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Jun-2011 B-/-- B-/--
25-Feb-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
24-Oct-2008 B/-- B/--
12-Jun-2008 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv reflects Ukraine's volatile and unsupportive system, which constrains the city's financial flexibility. It also reflects Kyiv's high debt service, very weak liquidity, and material debt burden, with associated foreign-exchange risks.
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd files for secondary stock offering of up to $100 million -SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kKJeXh) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 13 When it comes to romantic screwups, missing Valentine's Day is about as bad as it gets. But what if you miss it on purpose?
* Vanguard Horizon Funds reports a 5.61 percent passive stake in Wabash National Corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kCgZaM) Further company coverage: