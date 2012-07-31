BRIEF-Bank of N.T. Butterfield files for secondary stock offering
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd files for secondary stock offering of up to $100 million -SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kKJeXh) Further company coverage:
July 31 VTB Bank (Austria) (VTBA)
* Moody's assigns D- BFSR, Baa3 deposit ratings to VTB Bank (Austria)
* Vanguard Horizon Funds reports a 5.61 percent passive stake in Wabash National Corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kCgZaM) Further company coverage: