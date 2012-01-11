(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 11 - Despite eurozone uncertainties and European banks' reduced lending perspectives, the major EURO REITs are in a solid position from a liquidity perspective.

"EURO REITs have ample committed undrawn facilities and cash. Investment grade EURO REITs should, thanks to their strong financial and operational metrics, be able to issue bonds and enter into new bank facilities in 2012, as they have been able to in previously difficult funding environments such as 2008 and 2009," says Jean-Pierre Husband, a Director in Fitch's European Corporate Finance team. "The December 2011 Unibail-Rodamco SE EUR500m 3.875% 2017 bond issue is testimony to the top REITs' ability to raise funds even in uncertain markets."

EURO REIT liquidity coverage ratios (committed undrawn facilities and unrestricted cash divided by debt maturities within one year plus committed development capex) are generally above 1.5x, which is comfortable. Leverage amongst major EURO REITS also remains moderate (generally between 30% and 40%). In addition, certain REITs, such as The British Land Company Plc (British Land) and Land Securities Group Plc (LandSec), have substantial committed undrawn facilities (total of GBP2.3bn and GBP1.9bn respectively at September 2011), allowing some financial flexibility in 2012 and 2013.

Fitch recognises that certain European banks are under funding pressure and smaller non-investment grade REITs and property investment companies may, as a result, find funding difficult to obtain. By contrast, the larger and better rated EURO REITs have been improving their liquidity positions and reducing their dependence on bank debt such as revolving credit facilities (RCF) by accessing the bond capital markets to a greater extent. Fitch estimates that around 75% of EURO REITs' total current debts outstanding are now comprised of bond issues. Further, only approximately 22% on average is drawn on EURO REITs' RCF's, which is indicative of issuers' more conservative stance towards using their lines to maintain adequate liquidity and capital for potential acquisition and refinancing opportunities.

This significant use of the unsecured bond market has allowed EURO REITs to reduce their bank debt requirements and re-organise their banking pools when negotiating refinancing of existing bank lines of credit. The major EURO REITs have used this opportunity to diversify and strengthen their banking relationships towards stronger-rated banking entities, thus reducing counterparty funding risk.

LandSec's recent GBP500m 2023 unsecured bond issue, combined with the extension and re-modelling of its GBP1.5bn main revolving credit facility to a still substantial GBP1.05bn by LandSec in December 2011, reflecting more moderate future development spending plans, is an example of this sound debt management. This greater reliance on bond issuance usually allows the debt maturity profile to increase, which Fitch views positively for capital intensive businesses with long-term assets.

EURO REITs are also improving their liquidity by diversifying their funding channels and using alternative debt providers. In September 2011, British Land signed a USD480m private placement issue with 12 lenders, while in December 2011 SEGRO PLC announced the acquisition, through a joint venture, of the GBP315m UK Logistics Fund industrial property portfolio, funded by a non-recourse GBP189m secured debt facility partly provided by the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company (Issuer Default Rating of 'A+' with a Stable Outlook).

Fitch expects this debt diversification to underpin EURO REITs' liquidity. Under the new Solvency II insurance company EU directive scheduled to become effective in January 2013, insurance companies will have to meet more stringent capital adequacy requirements. Under the Solvency Capital Requirements (SCR), they may eventually hold less direct property (which will become more capital intensive on their balance sheets) and move towards more direct lending on property. Fitch views this as positive as it should diversify funding channels for EURO REITs.

Fitch also notes that EURO REITs have used property asset disposals to bolster liquidity in 2011. Although the investment markets remain cautious regarding property acquisitions in the eurozone, the major EURO REITs generally own prime properties which can be sold at the appropriate time to investors looking for quality assets with long revenue streams. For example, Hammerson recently sold 60 Threadneedle Street, London, a brand new and prime office building located close to the London Stock Exchange in the City of London for GBP176m at an attractive yield return.

EURO REITs can defer some of their development spending on new projects, hence limiting cash outflows. While mandatory under most EURO REIT legislation, scrip issues can also be offered as an alternative to cash dividends, again reducing cash outflows under certain circumstances.