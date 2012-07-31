(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 31 - Financial markets will again focus on earnings
announcements from oil and gas companies this week, with one major company
seeing spreads outperform, according to Fitch Solutions.
Sunoco, Inc., reporting second quarter results on Thursday, has seen Credit
Default Swap (CDS) spreads rally 28% over the past quarter, notably
outperforming the 11% CDS widening observed for the North American oil and gas
sector overall. Credit protection on Sunoco's debt has now established a 'BBB-'
trading level, one notch higher than its historical trading pattern. CDS
liquidity for Sunoco decreased, moving down six rankings to trade in the 25th
regional percentile. Improved credit market sentiment for Sunoco appears to have
been driven by an acquisition announcement by Energy Transfer Partners in late
April.
Elsewhere, CIGNA Corp., also reporting on Thursday, has seen CDS spreads widen
30% over the past three months, underperforming the broader North American
health care sector (5% wider). Despite the recent widening, however, credit
protection on CIGNA continues to price at 'A-' levels, one notch higher than its
long-term Issuer Default Rating. CDS for CIGNA have become more liquid, moving
from the 23rd regional percentile to the 18th, signaling increased market
uncertainty over future pricing.