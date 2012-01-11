(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 11 - With attention on banks likely to remain high, tighter credit default swap (CDS) spreads indicate solid footing for JPMorgan Chase & Co. to start 2012, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest earnings commentary.

Spreads on JPMorgan Chase (reporting Friday) have rallied 15% over the past three months, outperforming the broader US banking sector (CDS 7% tighter). 'JP Morgan's CDS are trending tight of their historical 'BBB' trading pattern, indicating credit market improved sentiment,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger.

CDS liquidity for JPM has also dropped to the 17th regional percentile to the 13th showing more market certainty.

A rebound in market confidence is also evident in tighter spreads for Lennar Corporation (reporting Wednesday), which have moved in 35% over the past quarter, notably outperforming US homebuilders overall. Equity markets have echoed the sentiment, resulting in an 8% decrease in the company's five-year probability of default. 'Improved market sentiment towards Lennar may be attributed to stronger than expected home sales and promising unemployment numbers, pointing to strengthening economic conditions,' said Allmendinger

Companies reporting earnings this week are as follows:

Chevron Corporation (OIL & GAS/Oil & Gas Producers)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 53 basis points (bps) to 52 bps, a decrease of -2%. The liquidity score on Chevron Corporation increased from 7.82 to 8.16 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 41st percentile to the 36th percentile.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (FINANCIALS/Banks)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 159 bps to 134 bps, a decrease of -16%. The liquidity score on JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased from 6.81 to 7.56 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 13th percentile to the 17th percentile.

Lennar Corporation (CONSUMER GOODS/Household Goods)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 588 bps to 381 bps, a decrease of -35%. The liquidity score on Lennar Corporation increased from 6.43 to 7.22 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the fourth percentile to the eighth percentile.

SuperValu, Inc. (CONSUMER SERVICES/Food & Drug Retailers)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 922 bps to 840 bps, a decrease of -9%. The liquidity score on SuperValu, Inc. increased from 6.78 to 7.22 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 12th percentile to the seventh percentile.

