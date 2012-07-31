UPDATE 2-German drugmaker Stada surges after bid approaches from Cinven and rival
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Adds other suitors, non-executive board's stance, considerations of joint bid with Polpharma)
July 31 Sherwood Castle Funding Series 2006 -1 PLC
* Moody's determines no negative rating impact on Sherwood Castle Funding Series 2006 -1 PLC due to deed of undertaking
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Adds other suitors, non-executive board's stance, considerations of joint bid with Polpharma)
LONDON, Feb 13 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 27.64 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) AstraZeneca
* Graphic: Tata Steel share price rise http://reut.rs/2kqSCgg