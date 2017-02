(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has withdrawn its 'A-' issue rating on the 7.25% medium-term notes, due Aug. 15, 2023, which, due to an error, we had classified as being issued by ING Groep N.V. (A/Stable/A-1). The notes (ISIN: US008117AG88), which are guaranteed by ING Groep N.V., were in fact issued by Aetna Services (not rated) and are rated 'A', in line with the rating on the guarantor.