Jan 11 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Beekay International's (BI) INR95m fund-based (packing credit/ post shipment credit) limit a National Short-Term rating of 'Fitch A4(ind)'.

The rating reflects BI's small scale of operations (FY11 (end-March): INR267.3m, FY10: INR118.4m) and volatile EBITDA margins (FY11: 2.36%, FY10: 4.14%) due to the trading nature of its business with uncertainty of orders. Fitch notes that the company depends entirely on its group companies for the supply of the finished products, which exposes it to concentration risks. The rating also reflects the fixed-price nature of orders, which exposes the company to price volatility risk especially for the bulk orders to be executed over the coming five to six months.

The rating also factors in the 40 years of experience of BI's founders in the domestic steel industry and the company's strong order book, forming 2.5x of FY11 revenue, on the back of a single order of INR600m from Bahrain Workshop Company to be executed by Q1FY13.

Incorporated in 1995, BI is a partnership firm and part of the Beekay group. It is a single entity for exports of black and bright-rolled steel products produced by its group companies, catering to buyers mainly from the Middle East. In FY11, BI reported interest coverage of 2.17x (FY10: 9.8x) and adjusted net leverage (total adjusted debt net of cash/operating EBITDAR) of 0.92x (-0.02x). It has been reporting negative working capital cycle for the last four years. Fitch expects BI's working capital cycle and credit metrics to deteriorate from FY12 onwards due to an increase in its working capital requirement as the company increases its scale of operations.