(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 31 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Stewart & Stevenson LLC ----------------------- 31-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Texas
Primary SIC: Oil and gas
exploration
services
Mult. CUSIP6: 860340
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Jul-2011 B/-- B/--
07-Dec-2009 B-/-- B-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Houston-based Stewart & Stevenson reflect Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services' assessment of the company's "vulnerable" business risk and
"aggressive" financial risk. The ratings on Stewart & Stevenson incorporate
the company's reliance on historically cyclical end markets for a meaningful
percentage of revenues and cash flow, its relatively small scale and scope of
operations, its thin margins, and our expectation of softer financial
performance and credit metrics in the near term because of overcapacity of
pressure pumping equipment in North America. The ratings also reflect the
company's low annual maintenance capital spending requirements, long-standing
relationships with original equipment manufacturer suppliers, and its "strong"
liquidity.