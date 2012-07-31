(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 -

Summary analysis -- Stewart & Stevenson LLC ----------------------- 31-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Texas

Primary SIC: Oil and gas

exploration

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 860340

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Jul-2011 B/-- B/--

07-Dec-2009 B-/-- B-/--

Rationale

The ratings on Houston-based Stewart & Stevenson reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's "vulnerable" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The ratings on Stewart & Stevenson incorporate the company's reliance on historically cyclical end markets for a meaningful percentage of revenues and cash flow, its relatively small scale and scope of operations, its thin margins, and our expectation of softer financial performance and credit metrics in the near term because of overcapacity of pressure pumping equipment in North America. The ratings also reflect the company's low annual maintenance capital spending requirements, long-standing relationships with original equipment manufacturer suppliers, and its "strong" liquidity.