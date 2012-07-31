(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 31 -
Summary analysis -- Jarden Corp. ---------------------------------- 31-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: New York
Primary SIC: Household
appliances, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 020040
Mult. CUSIP6: 471109
Mult. CUSIP6: 47110C
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Jan-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--
04-Apr-2002 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
The ratings on Rye, N.Y.-based Jarden Corp. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' assessment of its "fair" business risk profile and "aggressive"
financial risk profile. Key credit factors in our business risk assessment
include Jarden's diversified business portfolio, well-recognized brand names,
good market positions in numerous product categories, and participation in
several highly competitive businesses. We considered Jarden's leveraged
financial profile, strong liquidity, and active acquisition strategy in our
financial risk assessment.