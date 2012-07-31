BRIEF-Medley files for notes offering of up to $25 mln
* Notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $25 and integral multiples of $25 in excess thereof
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 31 -
Summary analysis -- Seguros Catalana Occidente S.A. de Seguros y -- 31-Jul-2012
Reaseguros
CREDIT RATING: Country: Spain
Local currency A-/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-May-2008 A-/-- --/--
29-Apr-2004 NR/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on the core operating entities of Spain-based insurance group Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. y Sociedades Dependientes (GCO) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its strong operating performance and strong competitive position. We consider these factors to be partly offset by GCO's weakened capital adequacy and only good quality of capital, due to strong reliance on "soft" forms. A further constraint is the increased credit risk in the investment portfolio.
