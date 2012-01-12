PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 13
Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 12 Region of Valencia
* Moody's downgrades Region of Valencia to Ba3 from Ba1; ratings of all Spanish sub-sovereigns placed on review for downgrade
SANTIAGO, Feb 12 More than 300 people wearing hoods vandalized property at the world's biggest copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, and forced contract workers to stop work during an ongoing strike, management said on Sunday.
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.