(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 01 -
OVERVIEW
-- L-JAC 7 is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that Lehman Brothers Japan
Inc. arranged.
-- The servicer has sold the properties that backed two of the
transaction's underlying loans, both of which have defaulted. As a result, the
principal on the loans has been impaired. We have confirmed that the principal
on eight classes was either fully or partially written off on the trust
payment date in July 2012, following the impairment of the loans.
-- We have revised the likely collection amount from the properties
backing the transaction's three remaining specified bonds, which have
defaulted.
-- We have lowered our ratings on the class B and D-1 to J-2 trust
certificates, and have affirmed our ratings on the class A and C trust
certificates and the trust loan issued under the same transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered its ratings on the class B
and D-1 to J-2 trust certificates issued in March 2008 under the L-JAC 7 Trust Beneficial
Interest and Trust Loan (L-JAC 7) transaction. Meanwhile, we affirmed our ratings on
classes A and C and the trust loan issued under the same transaction (see list
below).
On July 26, 2010, we lowered the ratings on the class H-1, I-1, J-1, and K-1
trust certificates to 'D (sf)'. Then, on May 25, 2011, we withdrew our rating
on the interest-only (IO) class X trust certificates, in line with our revised
methodology for rating IO securities, which we published on April 15, 2010.
Under the L-JAC 7 transaction, the underlying loans/specified bonds are
grouped into three pools. Collection from the loans/specified bonds are
aggregated within each pool. Rated tranches are linked to each pool and the
trustee makes principal repayments and interest payments based on the
collection from each pool. The class A to C certificates and the trust loan
are linked to all three pools, and the trustee makes principal repayments and
interest payments on these classes using the aggregate collected interest and
principal applied to these classes in sequential order (starting from the
upper-level tranches).
The servicer has sold the properties that backed two of the transaction's
underlying loans, both of which have defaulted. As a result, the principal on
the loans has been impaired. We today lowered to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC (sf)' our
ratings on classes F-1, G-1, D-3, E-3, F-3, G-3, H-3, and I-3 because the
principal on these tranches was either fully or partially written off on the
trust payment date in July 2012, following the impairment of the principal on
these two loans.
Of the four loans and four specified bonds that initially backed this
transaction, one loan and three specified bonds remain (other than the two
loans that incurred principal losses). The three remaining specified bonds
have defaulted.
We base today's downgrades of classes B, D-1, E-1, D-2, E-2, F-2, G-2, H-2,
I-2, and J-2 primarily on the following factors:
-- One of the transaction's three remaining, defaulted specified bonds is
backed by an office building in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo. The specified bond
originally represented about 24% of the total initial issuance amount of the
trust certificates. We have lowered our assumption for the likely collection
amount from the collateral property because the property's performance has
been deteriorating due to lower occupancy. We currently assume the value of
the property to be about 55% of our initial underwriting value, down from
about 65% when we last reviewed our ratings in August 2011.
-- Another of the three specified bonds that defaulted is backed by an
office building in Chuo Ward, Tokyo. The specified bond originally represented
about 14% of the total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates. We
have also lowered our assumption for the likely collection amount from this
collateral property due to the property's deteriorating performance due to
lower occupancy. We currently assume the value of the property to be about 44%
of our initial underwriting value, down from about 61% when we reviewed our
ratings in February 2010.
Meanwhile, we affirmed our 'BBB (sf)' ratings on class A and the trust loan
because, in our view, principal redemption has progressed. We also affirmed
our 'CCC (sf)' rating on class C because, in our view, the current rating on
this class already reflects the negative impact from the above revised
assumptions for the likely collection amounts from the properties backing the
specified bonds.
L-JAC 7 is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS)
transaction. Four specified bonds and four nonrecourse loans originally
extended to eight obligors initially secured the trust certificates issued
under this transaction, while 16 real estate properties and real estate
beneficial interests originally backed the specified bonds and nonrecourse
loans. Lehman Brothers Japan Inc. arranged the transaction, and Premier Asset
Management Co. acts as the servicer.
The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely
payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the
transaction's legal final maturity date in October 2014 for the class A trust
certificates and trust loan, and the full payment of interest and ultimate
repayment of principal by the legal final maturity date for the class B to J-2
certificates.